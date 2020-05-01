UPDATE: Valparaiso picks up commitment from Goodnews Kpegeol; Javon Freeman-Liberty commits to DePaul

Goodnews Kpegeol has been through enough noise in the last two years that when he finally felt something genuine, the well-traveled guard latched onto it.
Kpegeol announced his commitment to the Valparaiso men's basketball team on Friday afternoon, bringing an end to a journey that took him from his hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota, to a prep school in Florida, to a scholarship at Kansas State and then to a junior college in Mississippi, all in the span of just over a year.
Kpegeol, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, will take Valparaiso’s final available scholarship for the 2020-21 season, the slot that opened earlier this week when Javon Freeman-Liberty announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.
Freeman-Liberty committed to DePaul on Friday afternoon. He is set to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer requirements and will have two years of eligibility for the Blue Demons. The Chicago native tweeted earlier this week that he was looking to transfer closer to be near his grandmother. There remains a possibility that Freeman-Liberty could be granted immediate eligibility if he were to receive a family hardship waiver from the NCAA. The NCAA's Board of Directors met earlier this week and has recommended against widescale changes to the transfer process. Those changes could've included a one-time transfer exemption that would allow players immediate eligibility without the need for a waiver. The NCAA is expected to vote on the exemption later this month.
Kpegeol had offers from a host of mid-major programs, including Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Grand Canyon, Hofstra, South Dakota and Towson.
“I’ve learned that sometimes you can’t believe everything that is told to you,” Kpegeol said. “Recruiting is a very long process and you can’t let other things pressure you. You have to look at the things you want and the things you need. Sometimes those needs are more important than the wants. I want something to help me for my future and that’s more important than something that brings you immediate joy.”
Kpegeol played four years at North High School in St. Paul, leading the Polars to a 22-5 record as a senior in 2017-18 under first-year coach Damian Johnson. Johnson starred at Minnesota before playing professionally in Japan alongside Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich for the Oita Heat Devils in 2010-11. It was that relationship that helped lead Lottich to Kpegeol.
“(Coach Lottich) reached out to me and that meant a lot,” Kpegeol said. “A lot of colleges, it’s just their assistant coaches and you might never hear from the head coach. With Valpo, coach Lottich spoke to me and he just kept it straight. He told me all the things that he wanted for me.”
Kpegeol went from high school to the Taylor Made Academy in Pensacola, Florida, where he averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He signed with Kansas State in November, 2018 and enrolled at the semester break. Despite being immediately eligible, Kpegeol sat out the remainder of the 2018-19 season before announcing he was transferring following the season. Kpegeol landed at Southwest Mississippi, averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
“I think he’ll be a great fit in the Valley,” Johnson said. “He is an athletic wing who can score in a variety of ways. He has the tools to be an all-conference level defender.”
That could be music to the ears of Valparaiso fans, who are still smarting on social media after Freeman-Liberty announced his departure earlier in the week. Lottich and his staff wasted little time, setting up a Zoom conference that Kpegeol called a “great talk and presentation.”
Kpegeol is one of five siblings, including his sister, Peace, and three brothers, Confidence, Bright and Wisdom. The 20-year-old got his name from his mother, Charity.
“I definitely go by Goodnews,” Kpegeol said. “My mom felt that I was going to bring some positivity into the world, so that’s why they called me ‘Goodnews.’”
