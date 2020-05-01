UPDATE: Valparaiso picks up commitment from Goodnews Kpegeol; Javon Freeman-Liberty commits to DePaul

Kpegeol had offers from a host of mid-major programs, including Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Grand Canyon, Hofstra, South Dakota and Towson.

“I’ve learned that sometimes you can’t believe everything that is told to you,” Kpegeol said. “Recruiting is a very long process and you can’t let other things pressure you. You have to look at the things you want and the things you need. Sometimes those needs are more important than the wants. I want something to help me for my future and that’s more important than something that brings you immediate joy.”

Kpegeol played four years at North High School in St. Paul, leading the Polars to a 22-5 record as a senior in 2017-18 under first-year coach Damian Johnson. Johnson starred at Minnesota before playing professionally in Japan alongside Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich for the Oita Heat Devils in 2010-11. It was that relationship that helped lead Lottich to Kpegeol.

“(Coach Lottich) reached out to me and that meant a lot,” Kpegeol said. “A lot of colleges, it’s just their assistant coaches and you might never hear from the head coach. With Valpo, coach Lottich spoke to me and he just kept it straight. He told me all the things that he wanted for me.”