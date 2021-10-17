 Skip to main content
Valp women's soccer clinches top-two finish in Valley
alert urgent

On Aug. 10, 2021, Valparaiso University announced it's new mascot: the Beacons. It replaces the Crusaders, which they officially put an end to in February.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo clinches top-two finish in Valley: Valparaiso's seven-match winning streak ended, but the Beacons still earned a 0-0 draw against Northern Iowa Sunday at Brown Field. The tie clinched a top-two regular-season finish and a bye in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for Valpo (9-4-2, 5-0-1). Nikki Coryell had three saves for the Beacons.

WOMEN'S BOWLING

Valpo's Doody earns tourney MVP honor: Valparaiso junior Nicole Doody was named tourney MVP at the MOTIV Penguin Classic in Struthers, Ohio, after putting up the high average, a 221.6,among all bowlers in traditional team action. Valpo won its final three matches on Sunday to finish fifth. Doody had a career-high 279 game, which is the third-best in program history.

PRO GOLF

McIlroy wins 20th PGA Tour title: Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th PGA Tour title. McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th and then playing mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-victory. McIlroy is the 39th player to win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour, and it’s his fifth straight PGA Tour season with at least one win. Fowler, who started the final round with a two-shot lead as he tried to end nearly three years without a victory, faded with a pair of three-putts and shot 71 to tie for third. The threat came from Morikawa, a member at The Summit Club, who shot 29 on the front to get in the mix and closed with an eagle for a 62. That forced McIlroy to play mistake-free after his big eagle putt on the 14th, and he never came close to a bogey in finishing at 25-under 263. Keith Mitchell, who had a five-shot lead going into the weekend until a 73 in the third round, closed with a 67 and tied for third with Fowler.

Janzen takes Champions event: Lee Janzen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez to win the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. The 57-year-old Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation, holing a putt from the fringe, in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale. The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2015 ACE Group Classic for his only other senior title. Jimenez finished with a 69 to match Janzen at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club. The 57-year-old Spanish player has 10 senior victories. He hit his approach over the green in the playoff and chipped to a foot before Janzen rolled in the winner. Jim Furyk (67) and Alex Cejka (70) were a stroke back.

