Valparaiso adds to football coaching staff

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso adds to coaching staff: Alex Bayer, Max James, Alex Land and Yoni Offit have joined head coach Landon Fox’s staff at Valparaiso. In addition, RJ Ghilarducci has been promoted to a full-time role as defensive line coach. Bayer, who was a member of the St. Louis Rams active roster from May 2014 to August 2015 and the San Diego Chargers practice squad from September 2015 to January 2016, will serve as the program’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. James was named running backs coach after spending time on staff at the the University of Tennessee from 2019-2021 as a graduate assistant who worked with quarterbacks and wide receivers. Land will instruct Valpo’s defensive tackles after previously serving as the offensive quality control coach at UC Davis. Offit joins Fox’s staff to handle defensive quality control after graduating from Syracuse with a degree in sports management in 2021.
PRO FOOTBALL
Barkley taken off PUP list: While he isn't in football shape and is unlikely to play in a game anytime soon, star running back Saquon Barkley is back practicing with the Giants. The Giants activated Barkley from the physically unable to perform list Monday and had him participate in some light drills as the team opened its third week of training camp. The move came roughly 10 1/2 months after Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee against the Bears n the second game of last season. “It felt good to just be back out there playing football,” Barkley said after practice. “The most fun part I would say is being back out there with your teammates. Obviously, the next step in my rehab process and just thankful to be able to go back out there and play football with my teammates and be able to get to practice. It’s what I love.”
Watson returns to Texans' practice: Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Monday after not taking part in workouts for almost a week. Watson reported to camp on time and was on the field for the team’s first five days of practice, participating in individual drills only. When the players wore pads for the first time this season last Tuesday, he did not participate and was not on the field. He continued to be absent from practice until Monday when he trotted onto the field with the rest of the team. He only worked during individual drills and went into the indoor practice facility after the first five periods of work. He returned to the field near the end of the two-hour practice and watched as his teammates went through 11-on-11 work. Coach David Culley refused to say why Watson stopped practicing with the team last week, and he wasn’t available to answer questions regarding his return Monday because he spoke before practice.