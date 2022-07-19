Valparaiso alums bow out in TBT first round

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo alums lose at TBT: The Valparaiso alumni team, The Cru, had its journey in The Basketball Tournament end sooner than it would have liked, bowing out in the first round with a tight, 88-78, loss to the Gutter Cat Gang. Despite the loss, the eighth-seeded Cru came away calling the tournament a "magical" experience according to Jason Karys via a press release. Brandon Wood, who played for the Beacons from 2009-2011, led the way for the Cru with 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Cory Johnson, a 2011 Valparaiso graduate, added 18 points and six rebounds of his own and LaVonte Dority, a 2014 graduate, scored 15. The Gutter Cat Gang, comprised largely of EuroLeague talent, rode a hot shooting performance to the victory. The team shot 63 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range. Playing in the $1 million, winner-take-all tournament for the first time has the squad of Valparaiso alums ready for another go next year.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Fies, Cook earn weekly awards: The Northern League announced the recipients of its weekly awards on Tuesday. Munster native Nick Fies took home Player of the Week honors with a series of big performances at the plate. Fries hit .571 with seven RBIs across the Southland Vikings' four games this past week. Jacob Cook of the Crestwood Panthers won Pitcher of the Week with a two hit, four strikeout performance against Southland.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Fields signs with Tigers: With the MLB Draft complete, Valparaiso pitcher Colin Fields had yet to hear his name called. But Tuesday, his MLB dreams were given a shot when the Detroit Tigers signed the righty to a free agent contract. Fields finished this past season with the most strikeouts in the Missouri Valley Conference and the 15th-most strikeouts in the nation.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

Valpo adds Guryeva as grad assistant: Valparaiso swimming announced the addition of Tonya Guryeva as a graduate assistant for the upcoming season. Guryeva spent her collegiate swimming career at Fresno State before transferring to Saginaw Valley State for her final season. Guryeva will join Beacons' coach Maggie Kroemer's staff as she completes the school's sports media master's program.