Valparaiso announces 25th Hall of Fame class

COLLEGE SPORTS

Four selected for Valpo Hall: Jim Daugherty, who led Valparaiso men's tennis to five regular-season or tournament titles and two NCAA berths over 35 seasons before the program was dropped in 2020, leads the four-member Valparaiso University Athletics Hall of Fame class for 2022. Daugherty, who retired in 2020, also was Valpo's women's tennis coach for 10 years and taught in the physical education and kinesiology department for 30 years. Also being honored are men's tennis player Nic Kooyers; the late Rin Seibert, longtime head of recreational sports; and Brian Thiel, who set men's soccer program records for goals (39), assists (16) and points (94). The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Sept. 23.

PRO BASKETBALL

Griner's wife: Scheduled call didn't happen: WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed. That's according to Cherelle Griner, who tells the Associated Press that the couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia on drug-related charges. That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong.

SWIMMING

Italian sets world record: Italy’s Thomas Ceccon has set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke and Katie Ledecky has claimed yet another gold at the swimming world championships in Budapest. Ceccon stunned the competition by clocking 51.60 seconds to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous best mark set by American Ryan Murphy at the 2016 Olympics. It's the Italian's first world title. Ledecky extended her record haul of titles to 17 with her fourth in the 1,500 freestyle alone. Ledecky never looked threatened and finished 14.74 seconds ahead of Katie Grimes. Ledecky punched the water in delight then embraced her teammate.

