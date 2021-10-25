Valparaiso athletes earn Valley honors

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo's James earns another league award: Valparaiso sophomore forward Kelsie James was named Missouri Valley Conference Women's Soccer Player of the Week on Monday after scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Evansville on Saturday. It was the second such award for James, whose nine goals and 21 points both lead the MVC.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo's McCarthy wins Valley honor: Valparaiso fifth-year senior middle Peyton McCarthy was named Missouri Valley Conference Women's Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. McCarthy had eight blocks, including the 400th of her career, in a win over Missouri State and three more in a victory against Southern Illinois.
PRO BASEBALL
Cubs add ex-Astros exec to front office: The Cubs continued to reshape their front office, hiring Houston Astros executive Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager. The move comes a week and a half after the Cubs hired Carter Hawkins from Cleveland's front office as general manager to work under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. The 38-year-old Bokhari spent the past three years working in player evaluation for Houston. He oversaw all projects by the team’s research and development group. Bokhari's baseball career began in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent four seasons in their research and development department. Bokhari was a visiting assistant professor in the statistics department during the 2014-15 academic year at the University of Illinois, where he earned his master's degree in statistics in 2011 and doctorate in quantitative psychology in 2014.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wells out at Texas Tech: Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did predecessor Kliff Kingsbury, who also was fired. The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn't win consecutive conference games under Wells, who came from Utah State to replace Kingsbury. Texas Tech was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells. Kingsbury was 19-35 in league play in six seasons. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the move and said offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie would serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tech visits No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday.