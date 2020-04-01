You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso athletes ponder next steps
Valparaiso athletes ponder next steps

Manny Daggett absolutely wants to compete again.

Ben Sekuloski isn’t so sure.

Morgan Matalin is content with walking away after hitting a game-winning home run.

The three Valparaiso athletes are among a group of 41 spring-season competitors that were granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA on Monday afternoon. Even with that assurance, questions remain as the NCAA has tasked each institution with figuring out how it wants to go about granting that additional year.

Daggett and Sekuloski are both members of the men’s track and field team, which has 11 seniors, while Matalin is one of three seniors on the softball team. Baseball has 12 senior athletes, women’s track has nine and the golf teams combine for five seniors. The women’s tennis program has one senior and the recently-discontinued men’s tennis program had five seniors.

There are a whole host of issues to consider, including athletes who have accepted job offers or graduate positions, scholarship money that has been reallocated to incoming freshmen or the simple numbers problems that could arise from not having enough lockers or jerseys should everyone return.

“There still are a lot of questions,” Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said. “Now, we have to understand each one of their individual situations.”

Daggett graduated from Gavit when he was 16 and joined the Valparaiso track program as a walk-on. The computer science major has already been offered a job with General Motors in Atlanta, but he’s now considering using his additional year of eligibility, either to pursue a graduate degree at another school or to return to Valparaiso. Daggett has entered the NCAA transfer portal after a strong showing during his final indoor season, where he earned a podium finish in his final race of the year.

“I was ready to graduate and call it a career, but now I’m going to go back and figure out my options,” Daggett said. “It’s a blessing getting this season back, but it’s also a wrench in my plan. I’m not quite ready to give it up, yet. Valpo is still my priority. I’m just hoping to see if I can get some money for graduate school. I started running at Valpo when I was 16, and there’s still more to my story.”

The NCAA has authorized schools to adjust their financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship next year and has also given schools flexibility to allow athletes to return without requiring the schools to give the same athletics aid package to athletes that exhausted their eligibility. In Daggett’s situation, it is unclear if he’d be able to receive any type of aid after competing as a walk-on.

Sekuloski competed at Lowell in high school and has had a decorated career with the Crusaders. The chemistry major had a lot of questions after hearing of Monday’s ruling and some of those were answered in a video meeting with the athletic department Tuesday. Still, more questions remain.

“The short side of it from my side of things, is I understand it’s a tough situation, not just for me,” Sekuloski said. “If you’ve taken the money you were giving a senior and now it will be going to an incoming freshman, there could be a lot of conflicts with recruiting. There’s a lot of gray area right now.”

Sekuloski has talked to a lot of his teammates and the common theme has been that balancing another season of competition with entry into the real world is a delicate topic for everyone. It’s a battle that Sekuloski has waging in his own head.

“I think the smarter thing for me to do right now is to recognize my career was good enough and transition to the next step,” Sekuloski said. “Then again, I’m a competitor. I’ve got the rest of my life to work and I only have this one more shot to compete. We all want that last race and we don’t want it to be taken away from us.”

Matalin, a softball player from Crown Point, has made peace with the fact her career came to an end. The senior hit a two-run walk-off home run in what turned out to be the final game of her career and she is now aiming to begin her profession in actuarial science.

“Monday’s decision didn’t change my thought process,” Matalin said. “I’m happy for all of the others, especially (former Crown Point teammate and Texas pitcher) Miranda (Elish). I’m definitely competitive and now I’m excited to take that into my job. Being an athlete has helped me get ready to be a good worker. It will be exciting to have that next challenge.”

