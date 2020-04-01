Valparaiso athletes ponder next steps

“The short side of it from my side of things, is I understand it’s a tough situation, not just for me,” Sekuloski said. “If you’ve taken the money you were giving a senior and now it will be going to an incoming freshman, there could be a lot of conflicts with recruiting. There’s a lot of gray area right now.”

Sekuloski has talked to a lot of his teammates and the common theme has been that balancing another season of competition with entry into the real world is a delicate topic for everyone. It’s a battle that Sekuloski has waging in his own head.

“I think the smarter thing for me to do right now is to recognize my career was good enough and transition to the next step,” Sekuloski said. “Then again, I’m a competitor. I’ve got the rest of my life to work and I only have this one more shot to compete. We all want that last race and we don’t want it to be taken away from us.”

Matalin, a softball player from Crown Point, has made peace with the fact her career came to an end. The senior hit a two-run walk-off home run in what turned out to be the final game of her career and she is now aiming to begin her profession in actuarial science.