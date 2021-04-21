 Skip to main content
Valparaiso baseball alters weekend schedule:
Valparaiso baseball alters weekend schedule:

  • Updated
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valparaiso alters weekend schedule: Valparaiso has a schedule change for this weekend’s series vs. Southern Illinois at Emory G. Bauer Field. Due to forecasted inclement weather on Saturday, the schedule has been revised to feature a doubleheader at noon on Friday. The twinbill will start with a nine-inning contest followed by a seven-inning matchup. If the weather cooperates, the teams will play single games at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If inclement weather occurs on Saturday, that game would be shifted to Sunday as part of a noon doubleheader.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

World championships postponed: The International Ice Hockey Federation is scrambling to reschedule the women’s world hockey championships after health officials in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Wednesday scrapped plans to hold the tournament next month because of COVID-19 concerns. IIHF chief Rene Fasel told The Associated Press by phone he was blindsided by the decision, which was made at essentially the last minute. Teams were preparing to travel to Canada over the next two days to satisfy the nation’s quarantine regulations for foreign travelers. The 10-team tournament was scheduled to be held from May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, the same communities that were supposed to host the event a year ago before it was called off. The IIHF had already pushed back the event’s opening by a month due to recommendations from health officials. Fasel said the focus is now on rescheduling the tournament to potentially this summer and holding it in either Nova Scotia, elsewhere in Canada or finding another host nation. He said the initial plan is to have Nova Scotia host the event in August.

PRO SOCCER

More clubs opt out of Super League: While trying to at least keep the idea of the Super League alive, more of the founding members of the controversial breakaway competition abandoned the project on Wednesday. The moves by Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid came a day after the six Premier League clubs involved in the new competition made it unviable by dropping out, leaving Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only teams still officially in it. While some English clubs apologized to their fans while pulling back on Tuesday, the teams that dropped out on Wednesday admitted defeat but tried to show they still believe in the project. English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham previously deserted plans for the largely-closed competition amid escalating backlash from their supporters and warnings from the government that legislation could be introduced to thwart them. Still, AC Milan said the “voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed” but the club “will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model” for soccer.

