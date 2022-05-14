Valparaiso celebrates new baseball and softball fields with grand opening

VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso senior Cameron Milroy took the field against Hebron to open the 2022 baseball season, it was the first time the he and the rest of his senior class has played a game on campus.

His freshman year the Vikings played their home games at the nearby Rotary Baseball Fields in Glenrose South Park. His sophomore season was wiped out due to COVID-19 before any games took place. His junior year, Valparaiso spent its entire year on the road due to the construction of a new field back behind the school.

Tuesday served as a celebration for the completion of that new turf field, complete with lights, as well as the new turf softball field, which doubles as an 80-yard multipurpose field, and new bleachers for the football stadium.

After a spring like this year, Valparaiso’s new facilities are already paying off. In a season that’s seen countless games postponed due to the weather, the Vikings went from road warriors to gracious hosts.

“The only reason we’ve had to cancel games ourselves is the temperature,” athletic secretary Kathy Danzi said. “It’s never because the fields have been flooded out like it has been at pretty much every other school in the area.”

“We have a beautiful complex that we can play underneath the lights, we can have teams travel here when the weather is bad,” Milroy said. “It’s just a great opportunity to be able to play here.”

Danzi feels the new fields have even been a competitive advantage for the Vikings programs. While other schools in the Region were canceling games and practices or practicing inside, Valparaiso could still get outside. That meant that its teams were almost always outside, making use of the entire field, and at times were even able to play doubleheaders with its varsity and JV programs because of the new lights.

Tuesday’s celebration saw Vikings baseball shut out Merrillville, 9-0, thanks to a Caden Crowell 14-strikeout shutout. Softball beat Chesterton, 9-1, while celebrating its seniors. Girls tennis beat Michigan City, 4-1, also on its senior day, marking a clean sweep for Valparaiso at its celebration.

Also present at Tuesday’s Grand Opening were three food trucks, lawn games and giveaways.

Though spring sports seasons are winding down and plenty of games have been played on the new fields, Valparaiso wanted to make sure the festivities didn’t take place in the frigid weather of March and April. Instead, school officials opted to wait. And it paid off with fans flocking to the games in Tuesday’s 80-plus degree heat.

For the Vikings softball program, the new field means a move from a dirt field back further behind the school, to the new west campus complex.

“We were fortunate enough to get the funds to do a facility like we have here today,” Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams said. “Being a Valpo resident for over 30 years, I’m blessed to see that this is what our kids have to look forward to. … If you live in Valpo, you know what it means to be a community, and Valparaiso High School is what we consider to be our best community asset.”

Adams credits Valparaiso's superintendent, Dr. Jim McCall, and the school board for having the vision to try to upgrade the athletic fields. A 2015 referendum allowed for the funding for the field makeover to take place, something McCall is pleased the community saw the value in.

“The focus is the kids,” McCall said, “and that’s what compelled us to make the back of the house as beautiful and utilitarian as the front of the house — as the academic side, as the art side.”

“We have it all the way around,” McCall said. “And even the next generation of Vikings is here.”

