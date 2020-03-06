Valparaiso dances forward in overtime upset over Loyola

ST. LOUIS – John Kiser wasn’t ready for his career to come to an end.

The Valparaiso senior led a spirited comeback on Friday night that ended when Kiser found Eron Gordon under the basket for a game-winning layup as Valparaiso overcame an 18-point deficit to knock off second-seeded Loyola 74-73 in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Kiser and fellow senior Ryan Fazekas knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help erase a six-point deficit late in regulation. The former walk-on then had the ball in his hands with under five seconds left in overtime when he spotted Gordon open under the basket. The Seton Hall transfer scored at the rim and Loyola’s halfcourt buzzer-beater was off the mark.

“I knew they would close out on me a little harder,” Kiser said of the game-winning play. “Luckily (Gordon’s) guy moved over to make it a little easier shot for him.”

Gordon was only in the game because star sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty fouled out early in the extra session. When his defender moved toward Kiser, Gordon cut to the basket and found himself wide open.

“I just wanted to get to a spot where if his man did come and help, I could just be open,” Gordon said. “I just wanted to make sure I finished the play.”