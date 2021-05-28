Valparaiso eliminated from MVC tourney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oilmen finalize roster: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen finalized its roster Friday in advance of the team’s season-opening doubleheader against the Joliet Generals at 3 p.m. today at Benedictine University. The list includes catcher/infielder Aaron Cook (Hammond), left-handed pitcher Jacob Bimbi and right-handed pitcher Nick Miketinac (St. John). Miketinac saw action in four games at Butler as a true freshman this spring, making one start. He logged 7 1/3 innings and struck out five while issuing three walks. Cook appeared in 22 games and made 21 starts at Roosevelt this season, finishing with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

COLLEGE

Valpo names 2021 HOF class: Frank “Moose” Goheen, Kenneth Olson, Al Holmes, Mike Urio, Curt Peil and Marlous Nieuwveen have been named for the 2021 Valpo Athletics Hall of Fame Class. Goheen played football and baseball during his time on campus in the late 1910s into early 1920. Olson was the signal caller for some of the most successful Valpo football teams in program history in addition to playing basketball and baseball. Holmes was a standout on the golf links for Valpo in the 1950s. Urio was one of the first Black student-athletes to compete for Valparaiso University. Peil was a dominant force on the wrestling mat for the Brown and Gold in the early 1970s. Nieuwveen was a standout post player for the Brown and Gold in the late 1990s and the early 2000s and became the first Valpo alumna to play in the WNBA.