Valparaiso falls flat in loss to Southern Illinois

The Salukis (11-11, 5-11) turned the game around with a 14-3 run in the first half and went into the locker room with a 30-26 advantage. Southern Illinois continued to hound Krikke as the sophomore added just two more free throws to finish with a team-high 15 points.

Valparaiso fell behind by as many as 12 points in the second half. The Brown and Gold began chipping away at the deficit and got to within six points when Jacob Ognacevic knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:31 remaining. The shot would prove to be Valparaiso’s only field goal for the next seven minutes.

“They did a good job of taking away our primary targets,” Lottich said. “It was hard for us to score all night. I do think we got some decent looks that didn’t go in, but we struggled to stop them.”

Lottich finally went deep to his bench late in the game as a handful of regular rotation players looked out of sorts. Zion Morgan airballed a pullup jumper from inside the 3-point line and Sheldon Edwards struggled on the defensive end for stretches of the game.

“We’ve had moments where if things aren’t going well for us, we have a lot of guys that want to get it back for their team,” Lottich said. “That can get you down a rabbit hole pretty quick.”