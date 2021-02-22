Valparaiso falls flat in loss to Southern Illinois

Matt Lottich went deep down his bench Monday night, looking for anything that could spark Valparaiso in a key Missouri Valley Conference game.
The fifth-year coach called on walk-on Steven Helm and seldom-used sophomore Sigurd Lorange with the game on the line. Whatever lineup Lottich put on the floor, no combination of players was able to get Valparaiso over the hump in a 67-64 loss to Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.
Lottich was forced to juggle his lineup as starting point guard Daniel Sackey missed his third straight game with an ankle injury and Goodnews Kpegeol fouled out in just 12 minutes, leaving Valparaiso’s backcourt perilously thin against the Salukis.
“We just weren’t executing,” Lottich said. “If you’re not going to execute, we’re going to find someone who can. Helm and Siggy did a pretty good job when they got in there.”
Valparaiso (9-16, 6-10) looked poised for its second road sweep of the season on Monday when Ben Krikke scored nine quick points before the first media timeout. The sophomore was up to 13 points less than eight minutes into the game as Valpo jumped out to an early nine-point lead. As quickly as Krikke dominated the game, he faded back into obscurity due to Southern Illinois’ offense rounding into form.
“We stopped getting stops,” Lottich said. “A lot of Ben’s looks came in transition. Every time you take the ball out you give them a chance to get set. They were really concentrating on Ben every touch that he had. We really had to get stops in order to move in transition.”
The Salukis (11-11, 5-11) turned the game around with a 14-3 run in the first half and went into the locker room with a 30-26 advantage. Southern Illinois continued to hound Krikke as the sophomore added just two more free throws to finish with a team-high 15 points.
Valparaiso fell behind by as many as 12 points in the second half. The Brown and Gold began chipping away at the deficit and got to within six points when Jacob Ognacevic knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:31 remaining. The shot would prove to be Valparaiso’s only field goal for the next seven minutes.
“They did a good job of taking away our primary targets,” Lottich said. “It was hard for us to score all night. I do think we got some decent looks that didn’t go in, but we struggled to stop them.”
Lottich finally went deep to his bench late in the game as a handful of regular rotation players looked out of sorts. Zion Morgan airballed a pullup jumper from inside the 3-point line and Sheldon Edwards struggled on the defensive end for stretches of the game.
“We’ve had moments where if things aren’t going well for us, we have a lot of guys that want to get it back for their team,” Lottich said. “That can get you down a rabbit hole pretty quick.”
Jones led five Salukis in double figures with 21 points and four assists while Krikke was the only Valpo player with more than nine points. Lorange finished with five points and knocked down his first 3-pointer since the season opener.
Valparaiso still controls its own path for seeding in next month’s Arch Madness. The Brown and Gold will conclude the regular season with a pair of games against Indiana State at the Athletics-Recreation Center, beginning on Friday night.