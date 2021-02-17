Valparaiso falls short in final moments at Loyola

Valparaiso forced a shot clock violation on Loyola’s next possession and had the ball down two points with 23.4 seconds left. The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2) burned several fouls before Krikke was able to get an open look that bounced off the rim and into the waiting hands of Kpegeol. Once the foul was called, Lottich slammed his clipboard in frustration.

“I wanted it for our guys because they played well enough to win,” Lottich said. “I wanted this one, I really did. A call at the end doesn’t go our way … second year in a row here.”

The ending was a bit of frustrating déjà vu for Valparaiso after Javon Freeman-Liberty turned the ball over at midcourt following contact with Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy in a 70-68 loss last season. Kennedy was the player who drew the contact from Kpegeol on Wednesday night.

“We got fortunate,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said.

Valparaiso went into the locker room with a 29-26 halftime lead. The Brown and Gold led by as many as nine points in the first half before Lucas Williamsson and Aher Uguak knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the half. The Brown and Gold have led at halftime in all three games against ranked opponents this season, yet have lost two of the games in heartbreaking fashion.