Valparaiso falls short in final moments at Loyola

CHICAGO — Goodnews Kpegeol shook his head in disbelief.
Matt Lottich threw his clipboard on the ground. Porter Moser walked off victorious.
Kpegeol appeared to score a game-tying basket with 1.1 seconds left Wednesday night, but the Valparaiso sophomore was called for a foul and No. 22 Loyola escaped from the Gentile Center with a 54-52 Missouri Valley Conference win.
Kpegeol grabbed an offensive rebound over Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy following a miss from Ben Krikke. Kpegeol immediately went up and scored, but the play was waved off by the official under the basket.
“I don’t think I pushed off,” Kpegeol said. “You watch pros all the time when they look up and watch the replay. This is the first time in my life I was able to look up and watch the replay (on the scoreboard). I saw that I didn’t push off. I would understand if I fouled him. We’re just going to have to stomach this and move on.”
Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9) made several stops in the final moments of the game to get in position to win. After leading by as many as nine points in the first half, Valpo saw its lead disappear and the Brown and Gold trailed by six points with 1:39 remaining. Kpegeol scored on a layup and then Sheldon Edwards stole the ball and scored to cut the deficit to two points.
Valparaiso forced a shot clock violation on Loyola’s next possession and had the ball down two points with 23.4 seconds left. The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2) burned several fouls before Krikke was able to get an open look that bounced off the rim and into the waiting hands of Kpegeol. Once the foul was called, Lottich slammed his clipboard in frustration.
“I wanted it for our guys because they played well enough to win,” Lottich said. “I wanted this one, I really did. A call at the end doesn’t go our way … second year in a row here.”
The ending was a bit of frustrating déjà vu for Valparaiso after Javon Freeman-Liberty turned the ball over at midcourt following contact with Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy in a 70-68 loss last season. Kennedy was the player who drew the contact from Kpegeol on Wednesday night.
“We got fortunate,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said.
Valparaiso went into the locker room with a 29-26 halftime lead. The Brown and Gold led by as many as nine points in the first half before Lucas Williamsson and Aher Uguak knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of the half. The Brown and Gold have led at halftime in all three games against ranked opponents this season, yet have lost two of the games in heartbreaking fashion.
Zion Morgan led Valparaiso with a career-high 15 points, while Kpegeol added 10 points and four rebounds.
“We just control what we can control,” Morgan said. “We know what we can do. We know that we’re one of the top teams in the league. Just like Loyola. Just like Drake, but we’re Valpo. The moral victories aren’t doing right with us right now. We can’t look in the past anymore. We have to move forward from this one.”
Keith Clemons led the Ramblers with 16 points while Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.