Valparaiso falls short of back-to-back state final appearances

ZIONSVILLE — For the first time all year, Valparaiso tasted defeat.
The Vikings lost 27-9 to Zionsville in a Class 5A semistate matchup Friday night, ending their quest for back-to-back state final appearances.
After the game, Valparaiso’s players all took a knee on the field, and Vikings coach Bill Marshall asked every senior if they’d like to share a few words with their teammates. A few spoke up, and when Marshall gave his last call, star defensive end Cooper Jones made his way to the middle of the group.
As he bellowed over the Eagles’ celebration, which was taking place on the other side of the field, Jones encouraged his younger teammates to appreciate how far they had come and to use it as motivation.
“Yes, it sucks to lose. Yes, those two-a-days suck and when a coach yells at you is sucks,” Cooper said. “But without that, you don’t get these moments. It wasn’t what we wanted, and I know it sounds cliché, but you gotta enjoy every moment.”
Following his short speech, Jones hugged several of his teammates and coaches, but he saved the longest embrace for Marshall. When Jones latched on to him, with tears in his eyes, he spoke softly into Marshall’s ear and left him with a brief message.
“I’m sorry, coach.”
Marshall, however, doesn’t think Jones has anything to be sorry about. The standout senior and Indiana recruit decimated opposing offensive lines throughout his prep career, emerging as one of the top defensive ends in the country, and this season he even stepped up on offense as a tight end.
The senior caught four passes for a game-high 65 yards on Friday night, and although it wasn’t enough to punch another ticket to Indianapolis, Marshall is certain that Jones and his peers have left their mark.
“The first word that comes to mind with this group is resilient,” Marshall said. “They believed in it. They believed in the process, and they believed in the brotherhood. This senior class — Cooper, Dylan (Dingman), John (Hofer), Colin (Kwiatkowski) and Tommy (Burbee) — they’ve played in three straight semistate games along with the rest of the seniors. I don’t think anything else needs to be said about them.
Support Local Journalism
“Without a doubt, I think the last three senior classes we had are some of the best of the best.”
Valparaiso (8-1) took a 9-7 lead into halftime on a pair of scores in the second quarter. Quarterback Logan Lockhart scored on 26-yard run early in the period, and kicker Liam Shepherd tacked on a 42-yard field goal about a minute before the break.
The Vikings had a couple promising drives in the second half but never scored again as Zionsville came up with a fumble recovery and interception in the third quarter. The Eagles (6-6) ultimately rattled off 20 unanswered points to advance to state for the first time in 20 years. They will face Cathedral, which defeated Castle 32-7 on Friday.
Throughout the regular season, Valparaiso missed four games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jones said he was extremely proud of the way his program handled the uncertainty looming over its season, which resulted in a chance to get back to Lucas Oil Stadium.
Last season, the Vikings finished as the Class 5A state runner-up.
“Every game was a blessing,” Jones said. “Back in March, when you’re sitting in your room for eight hours and you can’t go outside, you’re thinking, ‘There’s no way we’re getting a football season.’ And then it started creeping closer and you’re like, ‘Oh boy, we’re going to get a season.’ We got a game canceled here and there, but there’s teams in other states who didn’t get any games, so at least we had an opportunity.”
Hofer, a stout offensive tackle and Western Michigan commit, shared the same gratitude as Jones. He actually missed the Vikings’ season opener at Penn due to COVID-19 contact tracing and was thrilled to take the field with his “brothers” whenever he could.
As Hofer walked back to the visiting locker room, it almost looked as if he didn’t want to leave — knowing that it would be the last time he ever wore a Vikings jersey.
“The community at Valpo and everyone giving their unconditional love and support toward this team and the players giving each other everything they had, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Hofer said. “ … Being a Viking is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Gallery: 5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
5A football semistate: Valparaiso vs. Zionsville
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!