Valparaiso falls short of back-to-back state final appearances

Marshall, however, doesn’t think Jones has anything to be sorry about. The standout senior and Indiana recruit decimated opposing offensive lines throughout his prep career, emerging as one of the top defensive ends in the country, and this season he even stepped up on offense as a tight end.

The senior caught four passes for a game-high 65 yards on Friday night, and although it wasn’t enough to punch another ticket to Indianapolis, Marshall is certain that Jones and his peers have left their mark.

“The first word that comes to mind with this group is resilient,” Marshall said. “They believed in it. They believed in the process, and they believed in the brotherhood. This senior class — Cooper, Dylan (Dingman), John (Hofer), Colin (Kwiatkowski) and Tommy (Burbee) — they’ve played in three straight semistate games along with the rest of the seniors. I don’t think anything else needs to be said about them.

“Without a doubt, I think the last three senior classes we had are some of the best of the best.”

Valparaiso (8-1) took a 9-7 lead into halftime on a pair of scores in the second quarter. Quarterback Logan Lockhart scored on 26-yard run early in the period, and kicker Liam Shepherd tacked on a 42-yard field goal about a minute before the break.