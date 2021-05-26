Valparaiso falls to top seed in MVC tourney

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Valparaiso falls to top seed: After a wild win on Tuesday night, Valparaiso lost 12-2 in seven innings to top-seeded Dallas Baptist on Wednesday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Carbondale, Illinois. Angel DiFederico had a two-run triple. A day earlier, Parker Johnson's two-out, two-run double in the top of the 10th propelled Valparaiso to a 6-4 win over Missouri State in the opening round. Valpo gave up an unearned run in the ninth to the Bears to tie the game. It was the first win ever over Missouri State. Valparaiso plays in a elimination game at 10 a.m. Thursday at Itchy Jones Stadium.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats fall to Kane County: Ray Jones had three hits, including a double, but the RailCats lost 5-1 to Kane County on Tuesday. Nikola Vasic and Jesus Marriaga each added two hits.
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts' Vinatieri plans to retire: Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri said. He hasn’t played since missing three of four field goals in a 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1, 2019. Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen.
PRO GOLF
Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers: The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. Region time, Turner Sports announced Wednesday. Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities. Mickelson, winner of this year's PGA Championship, will be paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady to take on 2020 U.S. Open champion DeChambeau and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion. Mickelson won the inaugural edition of The Match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in 2018.