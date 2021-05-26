Valparaiso falls to top seed in MVC tourney

PRO GOLF

Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers: The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. Region time, Turner Sports announced Wednesday. Players will have open mics and will be able to talk with other players and the commentators during the modified alternate shot match play event, which will raise money for Feeding America and other charities. Mickelson, winner of this year's PGA Championship, will be paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady to take on 2020 U.S. Open champion DeChambeau and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion. Mickelson won the inaugural edition of The Match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in 2018.