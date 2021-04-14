Valparaiso fifth-year senior continues to make impact on, off the field

“It means so much to me if I’m able to inspire others,” Noel said. “Valparaiso has been such a safe and welcoming community for me and I’ve been treated with so much respect. I want to help other players see that this is a great place.”

Marovich could barely watch Noel’s shot, but then again, he didn’t feel he had to. He knew from the moment the shootout ended after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer that Valparaiso was poised to earn the result.

“That was some of the most impressive execution of a shootout that I’ve ever seen in all my years coaching,” Marovich said. “Every player stepped up to the spot, they looked confident and they knew exactly where they were going to go with it. They all showed a tremendous amount of character and it speaks louder to them as more than just soccer players.”

Noel has had to be more than just a soccer player during her five years at Valparaiso. While she shined in her first two years in the program, she hit a roadblock her junior year when she underwent surgery to fix a labral hip tear. It wasn’t too long until she had to undergo a second surgery to fix the same problem on the other side of her body. The Buffalo native began a long-and-difficult process to get back to the pitch.