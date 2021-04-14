 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso fifth-year senior continues to make impact on, off the field
alert top story urgent
WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valparaiso fifth-year senior continues to make impact on, off the field

VALPARAISO — Tahelah Noel stepped up to the ball and kicked herself into the Valparaiso history books Sunday afternoon.

The fifth-year senior delivered the game-winning penalty kick as Valpo knocked off Evansville 5-3 in a shootout in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Valpo will now face off against No. 2 Indiana State today in the semifinals.

That Noel was the player to take the match-clinching penalty kick was no accident. She is the lone fifth-year senior on the roster, and she's the only player in the program that predates Valparaiso joining the Missouri Valley Conference.

“It’s a moment that I wish I could relive over and over,” Noel said of her match-winning strike. “Alexis (Gaffney) set the bar by making the first shot, and then I owed it to the four that were in front of me to make the shot.”

Neither longtime Valparaiso coach John Marovich nor Noel are looking for the story to end with a quarterfinal penalty kick. The women’s soccer program finished in third place in the Valley this season, higher than any sport in any year since Valparaiso joined the Valley. Two more wins would result in a trip to the NCAA tournament, the first for Valpo in the Valley and the first for the women’s soccer program since 2014.

Whenever the season comes to a close, Noel will have a decision to make. The social work major is looking to go to grad school. That will likely mean leaving Valparaiso, a community that she’s been able to make a strong impact in, particularly as the only woman of color in the soccer program.

“It means so much to me if I’m able to inspire others,” Noel said. “Valparaiso has been such a safe and welcoming community for me and I’ve been treated with so much respect. I want to help other players see that this is a great place.”

Marovich could barely watch Noel’s shot, but then again, he didn’t feel he had to. He knew from the moment the shootout ended after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer that Valparaiso was poised to earn the result.

“That was some of the most impressive execution of a shootout that I’ve ever seen in all my years coaching,” Marovich said. “Every player stepped up to the spot, they looked confident and they knew exactly where they were going to go with it. They all showed a tremendous amount of character and it speaks louder to them as more than just soccer players.”

Noel has had to be more than just a soccer player during her five years at Valparaiso. While she shined in her first two years in the program, she hit a roadblock her junior year when she underwent surgery to fix a labral hip tear. It wasn’t too long until she had to undergo a second surgery to fix the same problem on the other side of her body. The Buffalo native began a long-and-difficult process to get back to the pitch.

“It was a very difficult time and there were a lot of complications,” Noel said. “The journey hasn’t always been easy.”

Marovich never wavered in his support of Noel and then the dust settled after the game-winning kick on Sunday, the pair shared a long embrace on the field.

“It meant a lot to me that it was (Noel) taking the shot,” Marovich said. “As we were going through the shootout and when it was clear it was coming down to her, I just knew there was no one else on the planet that deserved to take that shot more than her."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts