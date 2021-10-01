Valparaiso football's Jack Kuka makes impact away from the field

VALPARAISO — Jack Kuka was taught early on in life about the impact that acts of kindness can have on others.
This summer, as the Valparaiso senior tight end prepared for his last season of high school football, he wanted to make a positive impact on more than just his high school, but the larger community.
So he approached his coach, Bill Marshall, about launching a donation drive for The Caring Place, a social service organization that provides resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Northwest Indiana.
Kuka’s mother, Katie, is on The Caring Place’s board of directors, and Kuka also knew Denise Koebcke, the organization’s director, through prior volunteering work. He knew they and Marshall would be willing partners, and that there was a significant need.
“They were very enthusiastic about it,” Kuka said.
Kuka wasn’t quite sure just how much he and his team could do to help. But Marshall called Andrean coach Chris Skinner, and the two programs decided to launch a donation drive at their summer scrimmage on July 22.
For Kuka, the motivation was simple. There’s always somebody who needs help, and anyone can provide it.
“My mom and my dad, throughout my whole life, have emphasized giving back,” Kuka said. “I’m not really someone who’s experienced hardship. I mean, I live in Valpo. So that’s not something I’ve really experienced, but these people have gone through and survived stuff that is really difficult to get over.”
With the two programs’ combined reach, the drive brought in more than 1,000 items in donations, ranging from clothes to cleaning supplies and school supplies.
To Marshall, the event’s success was no surprise. As soon as Kuka pitched him on his plan, he was all-in, and reached out to Skinner.
“I said, ‘Well, how can we help?’ (Jack) took the bull by the horns because from there, he came up with a pamphlet and an informational sheet that I shared with coach Skinner from, which he publicized through the Andrean community,” Marshall said.
Andrean and Valparaiso each pushed the drive on their social media, and Skinner said the partnership was an easy decision.
“I want to applaud Jack and the Valpo football program for fully committing to a project like this,” Skinner said. “Sometimes it’s easy to volunteer at places, but to be an active participant is a whole ‘nother level of dedication.”
Marshall believes that Kuka is capable of making a larger impact on the world around him than anyone could ever make on a football field.
“I think it’s just ingrained in him,” Marshall said. “Not to mention that (Jack is) just an all-around, great kid. He’s an outstanding athlete, but even more, he’s an outstanding student. I think he has a lot of pride in his community, and I think he has a lot of pride in everything he does. He gives back way more than he will ever ask for.”
Thinking back about that summer evening and the hundreds of folks who dropped off what they could, Kuka is still in a bit of awe. The drive brought in boxes and boxes of items, and it made for quite the delivery at The Caring Place.
“The Andrean and community and parents were awesome with it, and the Valpo community was awesome with it as well,” Kuka said. “Everybody brought items, people were bringing 10, 20 items apiece.”
“Especially when we took it to The Caring Place,” he continued, “we were like, ‘Wow. This is a crazy amount of items to get in like one hour-long supply drive.’”
Through the event, and in his prior volunteer work with the organization, Kuka is taken aback by just how much work goes into helping people recover from dangerous and abusive situations.
“It’s crazy how much work these people at the shelter do every day,” Kuka said. “Ms. Koebcke, all the shelter volunteers, how much work they put in to help others. And it really gave me an appreciation for people who do that. Not just at the shelter, but just anybody that organizes shelters, food drives, anything like that, it really gave me an appreciation for how much work to do.”
The donation drive also taught Kuka another valuable lesson about the impact that everyday people can make when they put their hearts and resources together.
“I’m a high school student who doesn’t know that many influential people,” Kuka said. “We’re all a bunch of high school athletes. It’s just crazy that if you reach out and show the good you can do for a cause and how much you can help other people, how many people really are willing to help out in the community.”
The Caring Place has a 24-hour crisis line that anyone who has experienced domestic violence or sexual assault can reach at 219-464-2128. To find out more about The Caring Place, visit www.thecaringplacenwi.org.
