Valparaiso football's Jack Kuka makes impact away from the field

Thinking back about that summer evening and the hundreds of folks who dropped off what they could, Kuka is still in a bit of awe. The drive brought in boxes and boxes of items, and it made for quite the delivery at The Caring Place.

“The Andrean and community and parents were awesome with it, and the Valpo community was awesome with it as well,” Kuka said. “Everybody brought items, people were bringing 10, 20 items apiece.”

“Especially when we took it to The Caring Place,” he continued, “we were like, ‘Wow. This is a crazy amount of items to get in like one hour-long supply drive.’”

Through the event, and in his prior volunteer work with the organization, Kuka is taken aback by just how much work goes into helping people recover from dangerous and abusive situations.

“It’s crazy how much work these people at the shelter do every day,” Kuka said. “Ms. Koebcke, all the shelter volunteers, how much work they put in to help others. And it really gave me an appreciation for people who do that. Not just at the shelter, but just anybody that organizes shelters, food drives, anything like that, it really gave me an appreciation for how much work to do.”