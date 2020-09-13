Valparaiso girls cross country adds Kaylie Politza to lineup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valparaiso girls cross country added a transfer with a fifth-place state finish under her belt.

Kaylie Politza is enrolled and practicing with the Vikings. She’s been granted eligibility by the IHSAA, coach John Arredondo said Saturday.

Politza posted a time of 17 minutes, 22.8 seconds last season in Illinois for Lemont at the Class 2A state championships. That time is for 3 miles.

Politza will be eligible to run in the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Arredondo said.

“We are excited to have her with us. Obviously, based on her past performances in Illinois, she would give us the low stick, front-runner that we have been used to in recent years,” Arrendondo said. “We have been spoiled the last six years with Logan Ferngren then Ava Gilliana leading us during meets and Kaylie would fall right into that part of scoring for us.”

Politza has experience running the Lavern Gibson course in Terre Haute during the summer season, posting a time of 18:28.8 in the NXR Midwest Regional Championship last November. The state championship is held there annually.