Valparaiso girls cross country adds Kaylie Politza to lineup
Girls cross country

Valparaiso girls cross country adds Kaylie Politza to lineup

Valparaiso girls cross country added a transfer with a fifth-place state finish under her belt.

Kaylie Politza is enrolled and practicing with the Vikings. She’s been granted eligibility by the IHSAA, coach John Arredondo said Saturday.

Politza posted a time of 17 minutes, 22.8 seconds last season in Illinois for Lemont at the Class 2A state championships. That time is for 3 miles.

Politza will be eligible to run in the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Arredondo said.

“We are excited to have her with us. Obviously, based on her past performances in Illinois, she would give us the low stick, front-runner that we have been used to in recent years,” Arrendondo said. “We have been spoiled the last six years with Logan Ferngren then Ava Gilliana leading us during meets and Kaylie would fall right into that part of scoring for us.”

Politza has experience running the Lavern Gibson course in Terre Haute during the summer season, posting a time of 18:28.8 in the NXR Midwest Regional Championship last November. The state championship is held there annually.

“She has big time meet experience,” Arredondo said. “We've shared with her how good northwest Indiana is locally, telling her about Karina James (from Lowell), Bailey Ranta (from Chesterton) and Hailey Orosz (from Wheeler). She is excited to compete with them.”

Valparaiso finished fourth in the red division at Saturday’s Wildcat Classic at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. Sophomore Grace Thomas turned in the Vikings' best time at 19:40.7.

“While she helps us, we need the other six varsity girls to continue to improve to get us into position to earn another state finals trip. We cherish our individual accomplishments, but we are a very team-focused program,” Arredondo said. “The team understands the impact of a runner like Kaylie, but they also know they need to continue to do their jobs going forward so we can all improve together.”





