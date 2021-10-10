Valparaiso girls soccer earns revenge, blanks Chesterton in sectional final

Weber said it’s a kick she works on a lot.

“The other day I stayed after and worked on my free kicks because we get a lot of those in our games,” she said. “Either working on driving it, bending it or curving it into the post or whatever, but I go out with my dad a lot at the high school at the brand-new baseball fields. There are goals on there, and I just shoot.”

Practice made perfect for Weber, but it was also Valparaiso’s defense that thwarted the potent Chesterton attack throughout the game.

“I feel like our backline, especially, is really strong and we know what to do with each other,” said senior defender Jenna Frey. “And once we figured out what they wanted to do, we were able to defend it really well.”

Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes said Frey along with fellow seniors Zoe Driver, Isabella Latinovic and Kailyn Smith have comprised the backline all season.

“I just think it was time and there was practice,” he said. “It was just giving them the opportunity to sort of work in all the training.”

Frey said it was good to win the sectional, and she was a part of the title in 2019.