Valparaiso girls soccer earns revenge, blanks Chesterton in sectional final

VALPARAISO — Host Valparaiso’s main focus was on winning the sectional, but it exacted a little revenge in the process on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Chesterton in the sectional championship match.
A goal in the 31st minute by sophomore midfielder Kate Weber stood tall as Valparaiso won its 20th sectional title. It was a rematch of Chesterton's 2-0 win in last year's sectional final, which ended Valparaiso’s perfect season.
Weber’s shot was a high arcing ball that just went over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Carley Balas.
“I’m on top of the world right now, this is so fun,” Weber said. “Last year, we all know how it happened — close game, our undefeated season came to an end, but it's revenge season. We're so happy right now. I'm so happy right now. Everyone's going crazy.”
Valparaiso will travel to Crown Point on Wednesday for a regional semifinal.
Weber said Ava Jaime fed her a great cross for the opportunity from about 20 yards out.
“I took a touch, and the girl kind of tackled it a bit,” she said. “I took a touch around her, and I took another touch and I just hit it as hard as I could, and it went right over the keeper, right in the back of the net. I watched it go in, and I was like, ‘Let's go.’”
Weber said it’s a kick she works on a lot.
“The other day I stayed after and worked on my free kicks because we get a lot of those in our games,” she said. “Either working on driving it, bending it or curving it into the post or whatever, but I go out with my dad a lot at the high school at the brand-new baseball fields. There are goals on there, and I just shoot.”
Practice made perfect for Weber, but it was also Valparaiso’s defense that thwarted the potent Chesterton attack throughout the game.
“I feel like our backline, especially, is really strong and we know what to do with each other,” said senior defender Jenna Frey. “And once we figured out what they wanted to do, we were able to defend it really well.”
Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes said Frey along with fellow seniors Zoe Driver, Isabella Latinovic and Kailyn Smith have comprised the backline all season.
“I just think it was time and there was practice,” he said. “It was just giving them the opportunity to sort of work in all the training.”
Frey said it was good to win the sectional, and she was a part of the title in 2019.
“It feels really good because last year it was so sad because it ended so quickly, but this year we were like, ‘We have to win, we can't do what we did last year. We got this,” she said. “And we were really confident going into the game.”
Cespedes said the Vikings have great team chemistry, they have a lot of experience and great leadership from 12 seniors.
“We always make sure to have fun on and off the field,” Frey said. “We'll always hang out all together, and we'll make sure to all go places together and make sure everyone's invited and always have fun.”
Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said his squad didn’t play a very good first half, didn’t handle Valparaiso’s pressure and it cost them dearly.
“In the second half we were a much different team, a much better team and a team that had we played the entire 80 minutes like we did the second 40, it might be a different game. But we didn't,” he said. “Give (Valparaiso) a lot of credit. They haven't lost in a long time. That's a good team. And sometimes you don't come out on top.”