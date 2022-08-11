Valparaiso golf adds two newcomers

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo adds pair of newcomers: The Beacons announced the addition of two golfers to the roster for the 2022-23 season. Owen Sander, a freshman, will join the program by way of Carmel, while Padraic Sim will transfer to Valparaiso after stops at Washington and Oregon. Sander played in the IHSAA state finals a season ago for Carmel and played for the state championship winning team in 2019. Sim started his collegiate career at Washington before spending the past three years at Oregon. He competed in seven events his freshman year and then three events during his time with the Ducks. Sims missed the entire 2021-22 season.

PREP BASEBALL

Griffith tabs new coach: Jeff Rutherford was named the head coach at Griffith on Thursday. Rutherford comes to Griffith with over 15 years of coaching experience. He's previously been an assistant at the school as well as serving as an assistant at nearby Purdue Northwest. The Panthers are coming off a season in which they went 13-12, losing to eventual-state-champion Andrean in their playoff opener.

PREP SOFTBALL

Shepard named Griffith HC: Kevin Shepard will be the coach tasked with leading Griffith softball next season the school announced on Thursday. Shepard has spent over 20 years coaching according to a press release, including five years as a baseball coach and 15 years as a travel softball coach. The Panthers compiled a 9-14 record this spring, beating Calumet New Tech in the postseason before falling to Hanover Central.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Izzo inks extension: Tom Izzo is getting himself a raise. Michigan State announced on Thursday that "Mr. March" had signed a five-year extension worth $6.2 million per year. The deal marks a raise of about $2 million per season. Izzo, a Basketball Hall of Famer, won a national title with the Spartans in 2000, has made eight Final Four appearances. Izzo has been in charge in East Lansing, Mich. since the 1995-96 season. "Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I'm ecstatic to sign this contract," Izzo said in a statement.