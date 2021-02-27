Valparaiso gymnasts win sectional for first time in five years

Grisafi said the experience of going to state as a team last year prepared them for the tournament grind, starting with the toughest sectional in the state.

“(Coach Lorie) Cook always tells us we have to be mentally tough, and that’s what we were,” she said. “I try and repeat that to all the people who this is new to because you have to stay mentally tough throughout these four weeks or else it is really hard to do good.”

Grisafi said she really wasn’t thinking about winning the all-around title, as she edged Chesterton’s Mia Pak, who finished second with a 38.25.

“I was more focused on the team score because I wanted us to win so bad, and I was just happy that my scores counted for the team.”

Cook was proud of how her team competed the entire meet.

“It was good to see our kids step up and handle the pressure because, needless to say, there was pressure,” she said. “Portage was right neck and neck with us, and Chesterton was not far behind them, and they were on floor and we were on beam. You don’t really want that match-up.”