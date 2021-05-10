Valparaiso hands out women's tennis awards

PRO FOOTBALL

Cohen's brother found dead: The brother of a Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation on Sunday, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that Tyrell Antar Cohen, brother of running back Tarik Cohen, is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry. Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning. Police tried to locate the 25-year-old but couldn’t, so they called off the search.

Tebow returns at tight end: Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday. The league-owned network said the deal "could be official in the next week or so." Tebow would be joining the Jaguars as a tight end. He switched positions after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for Jacksonville a week later.