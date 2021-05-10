 Skip to main content
Valparaiso hands out women's tennis awards
urgent

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valparaiso hands out team awards: Olivia Czerwonka earned the team’s Most Valuable Player honor. Valparaiso handed out its team awards. Olivia's older sister, Claire, garnered the Valpo Award. Demi Jhaveri received the Scholar-Athlete Award, while freshman Allison McConnell was recognized as Most Improved.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oilmen release road schedule: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen released its road schedule to fill out the full season. The season is set to get underway over Memorial Day Weekend as the Oilmen visit the Joliet Generals for a season-opening doubleheader on May 29. The home opener is June 8. In total, the home slate the MCL All-Star Game, which will take place July 20.

PRO BASKETBALL

Westbrook breaks triple-double record: Russell Westbrook has set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double (28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds), surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974. He reached the milestone when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 8:29 left in Monday night's 125-124 loss to Atlanta. He was already into double figures in points and assists. Westbrook began the night averaging 11.5 assists, tops in the NBA and the only player in double digits.

PRO FOOTBALL

Cohen's brother found dead: The brother of a Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation on Sunday, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that Tyrell Antar Cohen, brother of running back Tarik Cohen, is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry. Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning. Police tried to locate the 25-year-old but couldn’t, so they called off the search.

Tebow returns at tight end: Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday. The league-owned network said the deal "could be official in the next week or so." Tebow would be joining the Jaguars as a tight end. He switched positions after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for Jacksonville a week later.

Olivia Czerwonka, Valparaiso

Olivia Czerwonka was named Valparaiso's women's tennis MVP.

 Provided by Valparaiso
