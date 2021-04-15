Valparaiso, Hanover Central battle to a tie

Valparaiso left 13 runners on base.

“That’s kind of our M.O. this year,” Evans said. “You never know how the end is going to come so you have to get them when you can and take advantage of those situations. We failed to do that early on.”

Gill drew five walks in six plate appearances and scored three times.

The Vikings scored two in the third, loading the bases with one out for Cameron Milroy’s bouncer back to Peyton Olejnik. The pitcher bobbled the ball and everyone was safe. Carter Kosiara bought in Chris Rahn with a sacrifice fly to right in the next at-bat.

Mathys homered to right in the first inning to tie the game for the Wildcats. The ball was into a strong wind.

“I don’t really like inside pitches but I turned on one. All the pitches were inside so I made an adjustment and he gave me that fastball I turned on it and sent it over the fence,” he said. “That’s probably the hardest I can hit a baseball.”

The Wildcats (6-1-1) looked to be pulling away in a three-run fifth inning. Mathys tripled and scored on a Blaze Cano single. Adam Graham brought in Cano and Graham crossed the plate on Cade Walker’s sacrifice fly.