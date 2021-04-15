Valparaiso, Hanover Central battle to a tie

CEDAR LAKE — The game was called for darkness in a 9-9 tie, but the body language in the dugouts told a different story. Valparaiso was celebrating. Hanover Central was not.
“A four-run lead in the last inning, you want to shut the door there,” Wildcats senior Bret Mathys said. “It feels like we lost this game.”
The Vikings brought 18 hitters to the plate in the final two innings, scoring six runs and spoiling a three-run HC sixth.
“We had a lot of chances throughout this game and if we would’ve shown that enthusiasm that we did in the bottom half of the seventh inning for a tie, we probably would’ve had a different outcome,” Valpo coach Todd Evans said. “We showed a lot of fight and took advantage of things. I’m proud of guys.”
Hanover Central’s offense wasn’t an issue. Mathys was the leader, going 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
“When you score nine runs, that should be enough to win. We’ve been hitting pretty good on a six-game winning streak,” Mathys said.
Ty Gill led off the game with a triple to right field and was quickly driven in on Erik Kallen’s single up the middle. The Vikings (3-3-1) then loaded the bases before Olejnik struck out Nolan Coil and got Nick Koprcina and Cameron Milroy to pop out.
Valparaiso left 13 runners on base.
“That’s kind of our M.O. this year,” Evans said. “You never know how the end is going to come so you have to get them when you can and take advantage of those situations. We failed to do that early on.”
Gill drew five walks in six plate appearances and scored three times.
The Vikings scored two in the third, loading the bases with one out for Cameron Milroy’s bouncer back to Peyton Olejnik. The pitcher bobbled the ball and everyone was safe. Carter Kosiara bought in Chris Rahn with a sacrifice fly to right in the next at-bat.
Mathys homered to right in the first inning to tie the game for the Wildcats. The ball was into a strong wind.
“I don’t really like inside pitches but I turned on one. All the pitches were inside so I made an adjustment and he gave me that fastball I turned on it and sent it over the fence,” he said. “That’s probably the hardest I can hit a baseball.”
The Wildcats (6-1-1) looked to be pulling away in a three-run fifth inning. Mathys tripled and scored on a Blaze Cano single. Adam Graham brought in Cano and Graham crossed the plate on Cade Walker’s sacrifice fly.
“We talked about that seventhing inning. You’ve just got to slam that door,” Wildcats coach Ryan Bridges said. “Nine runs will win a lot of games. Nine runs should win a lot of games. It hurts. My guys are upset and they should be but that’s why we schedule these bigger schools and why we play these bigger schools.”
Hanover Central will play Andrean today.
“I’m on the bump. When I’m on the bump I think we have a good chance to win,” Mathys said. “If we hit like we did here, we’re good, but we need to pitch better. Being a senior, I need to take leadership and put Andrean away.”