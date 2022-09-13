Valparaiso hires Elliott Charles as executive associate athletic director

Valpo announces new administrator: On Wednesday, Valparaiso announced the hiring of Elliott Charles to serve as executive associate athletic director. Charles joins the Beacons after spending over two years as director of athletics at Chicago State. In recent months, Charles has done consulting on Name, Image, Likeness. In his new role at Valparaiso, "Charles will oversee all aspects of Valpo’s external operations and lead the department’s development, donor cultivation and revenue generation efforts," according to a press release from the athletic department.

Region teams climb in poll: The AP released its Indiana High School Football Poll on Tuesday. The poll reflects results through four weeks of play. A number of Region teams find themselves ranked highly in the latest poll. Crown Point, who improved to 4-0 last week, crept closer to the top 10 for Class 6A. The Bulldogs garnered 38 points in the poll, just two shy of 10th place. Merrillville responded to dropping from the No. 1 spot last week with a win this week that seems to have convinced some voters. Though the Pirates still sit at No. 3 in Class 5A, they received three first-place votes. Valparaiso continued its accent after its Week 1 loss to Penn. The Vikings not sit at No. 5 in Class 5A. Hobart received votes in Class 4A. Hanover Central remained ranked 10th in Class 3A. Andrean suffered early-season losses to Merrillville and Crown Point that knocked it down the rankings, but now, with back-to-back wins under its belt, the 59ers have gotten back to third in Class 2A and received a first-place vote.