Valparaiso Latin teacher finds niche with ultramarathons

An 800 meters man in high school clocked in under 2 minutes, Kerezman said his speed was better than his endurance then, so later in life he set about turning a weakness into his greatest strength. Progressing from 5K to 10K to half marathons to his first marathon in Chicago in 2017 (“I thought I was going to die,” he said), to double-marathons to his first attempt at a 100-mile race in Pekin in 2019.

“I failed at Mile 70,” Kerezman said. “That was the first time I ever experienced true failure in running. I never had an F in my life to that point. That was a big moment. Having that moment, it changed who I was as a runner. It taught me that point where everything is going wrong, every cell in my body was telling me to quit, you can still keep going, you can get really really tired and feel absolutely horrible and you can push through that.”

He verified that belief by completing the race two years later in worse conditions.

Reflecting on why he “failed,” Kerezman decided all the problems he encountered were fixable.