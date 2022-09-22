Valparaiso learns its conference slate as the MVC schedule is released

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo learns conference schedule: The Missouri Valley Conference announced its conference schedule for the upcoming women's basketball season. Valparaiso learned that it will open the season with two matchups with MVC newcomers. The Beacons will start its conference slate on the road against Belmont on Dec. 30. They'll then ring in the new year on Jan. 1 at Murray State. Valparaiso's first home conference game will be against Evansville at the ARC. The Beacons will hope they head into MVC with some more momentum than they did last season. Valparaiso opened up the 2021-22 season with nine consecutive losses, eventually entering the Valley slate with a 2-9 record. The Beacons finished MVC play with a 9-9 record, good enough for seventh in the conference. This season will mark the first time since Valparaiso joined the conference that the schedule isn't a double round-robin format. Teams will play 20 conference games.

PREP SPORTS

Athletes of the Week named: The fifth Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, Crown Point's Kenzie Wilson, Michigan City's Jaden Hart and Valparaiso's Leah Ribordy. Woods had 300 yards of total offense, two rushing touchdowns and a punt return TD in a win over Pioneer. Wilson shot an 81 to earn medalist honors at the Lake Central Sectional. Hart had 142 yards and a touchdown on 35 touches in a loss to Merrillville. Ribordy shot an 84 to earn medalist honors at the Valparaiso Sectional. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Beacons host homecoming festivities: Brown Field will play host to Valparaiso's homecoming game on Saturday when the Beacons host San Diego at noon. The game will also feature plenty of festivities to go along with the occasion. The Community Tailgate Lot will be open three hours before kickoff and give those who purchase entrance access to food trucks, bounce houses and games according to the athletic department. The cost to get into the lot is $10 per car for the general public and $5 for faculty and staff.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky star in World Cup: Four members of last season's WNBA semifinal-finishing Chicago Sky are continuing their strong seasons overseas in the FIBA Women's World Cup. Kahleah Copper and the United States opened up group play against two Sky players in Julie Allemand and Emma Meesseman. Copper tallied 11 points , five rebounds and three steals in the U.S.'s 87-72 win on Wednesday. Allemand had herself 10 points, four assists and two steals. Meesseman recorded four points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block on the night. Li Yueru is representing China at the tournament. Yueru and China opened with a convincing 107-44 win over Korea on Thursday in which Yueru scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot.