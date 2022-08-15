Valparaiso men's basketball adds prep recruit

Prep forward joins Valpo: Ibra Bayu, a 6-foot-8 forward from The Netherlands, has joined Valparaiso's program as a true freshman, the university announced. Bayu played high school basketball at Parkoimen School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, though the pandemic and health issues, including two fractured ankles, limited his time on the court. He's the second Netherlands native to join the Beacons as a true freshman this season, along with his close friend Jerome Palm.