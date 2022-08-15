Valparaiso men's basketball adds prep recruit

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Prep forward joins Valpo: Ibra Bayu, a 6-foot-8 forward from The Netherlands, has joined Valparaiso's program as a true freshman, the university announced. Bayu played high school basketball at Parkoimen School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, though the pandemic and health issues, including two fractured ankles, limited his time on the court. He's the second Netherlands native to join the Beacons as a true freshman this season, along with his close friend Jerome Palm.
Bosco players announce colleges: Fourteen players from Bosco Institute in Crown Point have announced their college destinations for the 2022-23 season, including five Division I recruits: Olamide Ajiboye (Central Michigan), Chaz Harvey (Pace), Vinko Polovic (Milwaukee), AJ Williams (Loyola Marymount) and Harold Woods (Northeastern). Also college-bound are: Clayton Bubash (Marian Ancilla), Crishawn Christmas (Panola), Jaron Crews (Des Moines), Gabe Gillespie (Seton Hill), Brit Harris (Grand Valley State), Ben Jones (Marian Ancilla), Ethan Osowski (Marian Ancilla), Lincoln Thomae (Milligan) and Austin Treece (Nebraska-Kearney).
PREP SPORTS
Lake Central HOF induction Friday: The Lake Central Hall of Fame will induct its 2022 class at halftime of Friday's football game vs. Munster. The class includes: the 2012 Class 4A state champion baseball team, the 2012-13 Indiana Cheer Varsity Co-ed state champions, Mike Arcella (football), Jimmy McNamara (baseball) and Kyle Ayersman (wrestling).