Valparaiso men's basketball, Matt Lottich seek continuity in 2022-23

Continuity. That was the word on Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich's mind as the Beacons prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Lottich returns his top two scorers and his top rebounder heading into this winter, a welcome sight in today's transfer portal-dominated college basketball landscape.

"Look, college basketball is changing, there's a lot of roster changes throughout college basketball," Lottich said during Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference coaches teleconference. "The Valley has been hit pretty hard. We lost three (players). For the most part, this is going to be the most continuity we've had returning for a while."

Of those returning players is former Wisconsin standout Kobe King. in 2021-22 King averaged 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent shooting from 3-point range. Those impressive numbers came after King missed the Beacons' first nine games to maintain NCAA eligibility.

Now, with a full season ahead of him, King has come into summer workouts 14 pounds lighter according to Lottich.

Valparaiso's top scorer from a season ago, Ben Krikke, also returns in 2022-23. The two-time All-MVC Third Team member averaged 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game a season ago.

Krikke's 2021-22 season featured something that plagued Lottich's team last year: time missed with injury.

"We made a lot of changes with our strength and conditioning," Lottich said. "For us the last couple of years, we've really been banged up with injuries. ... We've just had a lot of moving parts and moving pieces there. We're spending a lot of time right now with just injury prevention, flexibility, core strength, and I think its really helped our guys."

A large part of the Beacons overhaul has come with the hiring of Vijay Blackmon as the team-specific strength and conditioning coach for the men's basketball program.

By bringing back a large swath of last year's roster coupled with less players missing games, Lottich hopes that increase in continuity can help Valparaiso improve upon the 14-18 record and a 6-12 record in conference it compiled last year.

"Do we have a long way to go? One hundred percent," Lottich said. "There's things, there's terminologies the guys understand.

"Knock on wood, (hopefully) we'll stay healthy and have some continuity on the floor, some consistent continuity."

Kithier continuing rehab

Thomas Kithier joined the Beacons last season after three years at Michigan State and immediately helped fill a void the team had been missing. Kithier led Valparaiso in rebounding a season ago, posting 6.6 boards per game.

The Macomb, Michigan native missed eight games in 2021-22 with a recurring back injury, however.

Heading into this season, the 6-foot-8 forward has continued to rehab the back injury that sidelined him for multiple stretches a season ago.

"He's actually dropped a lot of weight," Lottich said. "He played at Michigan State at around 225-230 (pounds). He thought coming in he needed to gain some weight to be a 30-minute a night center. For us, our encouragement has been, 'Hey, drop the weight, let''s increase the flexibility.' He's doing a good job at that right now."

Edwards headlines newcomers

Last season Nick Edwards had an impressive season cut short due to injury at Division II Glenville State.

The 6-foot-1 point guard was leading the nation in assists (7.9 per game) before an injury cut his season short. Despite that, Edwards was rewarded with an opportunity at Valparaiso, and Lottich likes what he's seen.

"Nick is a true point guard," Lottich said. "He's very quick. He's able to get in the lane, he's able to spray. He's been finishing better than we expected. And he's easy to coach."

Valparaiso's newcomers are rounded out by Jerome Palm, Quinton Green and Maximus Nelson.

Green joins the Beacons by way of Division II Cedarville. Palm is a JUCO transfer currently on international duty with his home country of the Netherlands. Nelson is a freshman by way of Appleton, Wisconsin, who has impressed Lottich so far this summer with his shot-making ability.