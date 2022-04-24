Valparaiso men's golf in third in MVC tourney

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo in third at Valley: Valparaiso shot a 12-over 300 and is third among nine teams after the first day of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky. Southern Illinois leads at 295 and Drake is second at 298. Two Valpo players are part of a seven-way tie for third individually at 74: Caleb VanArragon and Anthony Delisanti. Two more Beacons, Garrett Willis and Sam Booth, are among those tied for 15th at 76. The second of three rounds is scheduled for Monday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Westphal ties record in Valpo loss: Senior shortstop Jaina Westphal tied Valparaiso's single-game record by stealing three bases in a 5-1 Missouri Valley loss to host Drake. Valpo is 11-28 overall, 2-18 in the MVC.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo falls to Missouri State: Valparaiso was limited to three hits in a 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Missouri State at Emory Bauer Field. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh because of lightning and rain. The Beacons are 13-22 overall and 2-7 in the MVC.

PRO GOLF

Cantlay, Schauffele win team event: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, Louisiana, to complete a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory. Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in late afternoon showers in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at breezy TPC Louisiana, two shots ahead of Burns and Horschel. The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup partners broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the event was as a team event.

Hataoka takes LPGA title: Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour’s two-week run in the Los Angeles area. Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko’s late fade Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green.

Parel earns PGA Champions win: Scott Parel two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 65, and then won the inaugural ClubCorp Classic in Irving, Texas, with a par on the same hole in a playoff for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

