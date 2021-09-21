Valparaiso, Merrillville, Andrean still ranked in state football poll

PREP FOOTBALL

Three area teams in AP top 10 rankings: Despite remaining unbeaten at 5-0, Merrillville dropped one spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 6A state rankings released Tuesday. Valparaiso (5-0) remained No. 2 in 5A, while Andrean (3-2) rose two places to No. 7 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Chesterton and Crown Point in 6A, Hobart in 4A and Calumet in 2A.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

U.S. women coast past Paraguay: Rose Lavelle thrilled her hometown fans with a goal and three assists in the first 15 minutes, Alex Morgan scored three goals and the United States women routed Paraguay 8-0 in an exhibition in Cincinnati. The U.S. topped Paraguay by a combined score of 17-0 in the two-game series in Ohio, following Thursday's 9-0 win in Cleveland. Carli Lloyd, who has two games left before she retires, entered in the 61st minute and scored her 134th career goal.