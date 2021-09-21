Valparaiso, Merrillville, Andrean still ranked in state football poll

PREP FOOTBALL
Three area teams in AP top 10 rankings: Despite remaining unbeaten at 5-0, Merrillville dropped one spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 6A state rankings released Tuesday. Valparaiso (5-0) remained No. 2 in 5A, while Andrean (3-2) rose two places to No. 7 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Chesterton and Crown Point in 6A, Hobart in 4A and Calumet in 2A.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
U.S. women coast past Paraguay: Rose Lavelle thrilled her hometown fans with a goal and three assists in the first 15 minutes, Alex Morgan scored three goals and the United States women routed Paraguay 8-0 in an exhibition in Cincinnati. The U.S. topped Paraguay by a combined score of 17-0 in the two-game series in Ohio, following Thursday's 9-0 win in Cleveland. Carli Lloyd, who has two games left before she retires, entered in the 61st minute and scored her 134th career goal.
USL launching women's league: The United Soccer League is launching a professional women's league that will compete as a second division below the top-tier National Women's Soccer League. The USL Super League will begin play in 2023. The organization plans to apply to U.S. Soccer for Division II sanctioning. The USL is also launching a preprofessional W-League for women next year. With the addition of the Super League, the USL will have a pathway for players that stretches from youth teams to the pros.
SPORTS MEDIA
Peyton, Eli a hit with viewers: The “Monday Night Football” presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week's debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history. ESPN and Nielsen reported that the Mannings' freewheeling telecast of the Green Bay Packers' 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on ESPN2 averaged 1.9 million viewers. The Week 1 overtime thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders averaged 800,000. Monday night's game had an overall average of 13.81 million across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.
PRO BASKETBALL
Thunder announces COVID protocol: Fans of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder will be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to attend games in person, the team announced Tuesday. The policy will be in effect for the first 12 games of the preseason and continuing into the start of the regular season. The team also strongly recommends fans wear masks while attending games.