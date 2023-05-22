Valparaiso has named Ben Lieske the head coach of its boys basketball program, with his approval at Monday's school board meeting.

Lieske is familiar face for the Vikings: He's served as an assistant for 17 seasons.

"Coach Lieske is the perfect fit to lead our program into the future,” Athletics Director Stacy Adams said in a news release. “His leadership qualities, character, basketball acumen and 17 years of loyalty to Valparaiso make him the obvious pick as our head coach."

Lieske's predecessor, Barak Coolman, resigned May 13 to take the same position at Penn.

Lieske served as the JV head coach for the past nine seasons. In his 17 seasons with the Valparaiso program, the Vikings earned six Duneland Athletic Conference crowns and five sectional titles.

"I’m humbled and thankful for the opportunity to lead the Valparaiso basketball program,” Lieske said in the news release. “It’s truly a dream job for me, getting to work with our kids and continue to be part of such a passionate and supportive community."

Lieske grew up in Valparaiso and graduated from Valparaiso High School and VU, serving as a manager for Scott and Homer Drew.

The Vikings are coming off a 13-14 season in which they lost to Chesterton in the sectional final.

"We have a talented group returning from last year and some exciting young players." Lieske said. "I am so proud to be a Viking, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together as players and people."

