 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso newcomer Sophia Jaime scores four goals in win over Chesterton
alert top story urgent
GIRLS SOCCER

Valparaiso newcomer Sophia Jaime scores four goals in win over Chesterton

{{featured_button_text}}
Sophia Jaime, Valparaiso

Valparaiso junior Sophia Jaime scored three goals in the second half of the Vikings’ win against Chesterton on Thursday.

 James Boyd, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso and Chesterton are pretty familiar with each other.

Aside from duking it out in the Duneland Athletic Conference every year, the two programs have also met in the playoffs every season since at least 2012.

Thursday’s matchup wasn’t as fierce as other matchups in the past, and Vikings junior Sophia Jaime was to blame. She has attended Valparaiso all throughout high school but opted for club soccer in Illinois her first two years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to play across state lines and finally joined Valparaiso’s girls soccer team.

The Vikings are definitely happy to have her.

Jaime scored four goals Thursday and powered Valparaiso to a 5-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.

“I’ve always wanted to play with all of my friends because I love everyone on this team,” Jaime said. “It was just a good opportunity, and I love it so far.”

Jamie has now scored a team-high six goals in three games, and she was thrilled to be a catalyst for her team. After the junior scored her final goal of the game in the 72nd minute, her teammates swarmed her in celebration as Valparaiso’s masked fans cheered in delight.

With so much uncertainty looming over her junior campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jaime is grateful that the Vikings are not only playing but playing well. Thursday’s win helped Valparaiso remain undefeated on the season.

“I’ve played with most of the girls growing up, and it’s nice to be back with them and to get that chemistry back with them again,” Jaime said. “It’s so fun.”

Chesterton forward Addy Joiner, who is one the most prolific goal scorers in the Region, scored the lone goal for the Trojans. The senior came close to scoring twice — hitting the crossbar in the first half and sending a shot just over the crossbar early in the second half — and she finally broke through in the 42nd minute to tie the game at 1-1.

Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes said he was proud of the way his team responded and closed out the second half, especially Jaime. The junior put on pressure on Chesterton’s defense seemingly all night.

“Not only has she been a big boost with her tactical skill and her understanding of the game, but also her social chemistry that she has with other players,” Cespedes said. “The way she carries herself, she just wants to play. She’s not here for anything else, and it shows.”

Chesterton coach Ben Forgey commended his team for getting back in the game after falling behind 1-0 but admitted that the way the game ended was disappointing.

The Trojans will have a chance to bounce back Tuesday at Merrillville, while Valparaiso prepares to host Michigan City on Tuesday.

“They’ve got a lot of good players just like we do,” Forgey said. “Their good players got more goals than our good players did (Thursday).”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts