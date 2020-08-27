Valparaiso newcomer Sophia Jaime scores four goals in win over Chesterton

“I’ve played with most of the girls growing up, and it’s nice to be back with them and to get that chemistry back with them again,” Jaime said. “It’s so fun.”

Chesterton forward Addy Joiner, who is one the most prolific goal scorers in the Region, scored the lone goal for the Trojans. The senior came close to scoring twice — hitting the crossbar in the first half and sending a shot just over the crossbar early in the second half — and she finally broke through in the 42nd minute to tie the game at 1-1.

Valparaiso coach Rob Cespedes said he was proud of the way his team responded and closed out the second half, especially Jaime. The junior put on pressure on Chesterton’s defense seemingly all night.

“Not only has she been a big boost with her tactical skill and her understanding of the game, but also her social chemistry that she has with other players,” Cespedes said. “The way she carries herself, she just wants to play. She’s not here for anything else, and it shows.”

Chesterton coach Ben Forgey commended his team for getting back in the game after falling behind 1-0 but admitted that the way the game ended was disappointing.