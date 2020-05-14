VALPARAISO NOTEBOOK: Alexander Bruno, Christian Barczi earn academic honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Valparaiso's Alexander Bruno and Christian Barczi earned academic honors.

Bruno was named the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Bruno earned the award by virtue of being the highest scorer at MVC Men’s Track & Field Indoor Championships with a grade point average of 3.7 or above. This highlights an assemblage of academic honors for Bruno, who twice earned MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honors in cross country and did so this season in track & field. He was also a member of the 2017 Horizon League All-Academic Team for outdoor track & field.

Bruno, who is pursuing a master’s in analytics and modeling, recorded Valpo’s first MVC title in track & field since the university joined the conference by winning the men’s mile with a time of 4 minutes, 20.78 seconds. He also finished eighth in the men’s 3,000 meters (8:36.38).

A two-time All-MVC selection in cross country, Bruno earned all-conference honors in track & field this season after previously doing so at the Horizon League Indoor Championships in 2016.