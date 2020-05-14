VALPARAISO NOTEBOOK: Alexander Bruno, Christian Barczi earn academic honors

Valparaiso's Alexander Bruno and Christian Barczi earned academic honors.
Bruno was named the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Bruno earned the award by virtue of being the highest scorer at MVC Men’s Track & Field Indoor Championships with a grade point average of 3.7 or above. This highlights an assemblage of academic honors for Bruno, who twice earned MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honors in cross country and did so this season in track & field. He was also a member of the 2017 Horizon League All-Academic Team for outdoor track & field.
Bruno, who is pursuing a master’s in analytics and modeling, recorded Valpo’s first MVC title in track & field since the university joined the conference by winning the men’s mile with a time of 4 minutes, 20.78 seconds. He also finished eighth in the men’s 3,000 meters (8:36.38).
A two-time All-MVC selection in cross country, Bruno earned all-conference honors in track & field this season after previously doing so at the Horizon League Indoor Championships in 2016.
Barczi was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America's District 5 First Team, which is comprised of 12 student-athletes from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. During his four-year tenure at VU, Barczi appeared in 103 games and made 81 starts. He had seven hits including one double while driving in two runs and scoring twice during the shortened 2020 campaign.
To be eligible for Academic All-District and Academic All-American recognition, student-athletes must hold at least sophomore status, be in at least their second year at an institution and own a minimum GPA of 3.30.
