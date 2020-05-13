VALPARAISO NOTEBOOK: Matt Lottich misses out on ESPN's 40 under 40

Matt Lottich is a top-55 coach for his age group, according to ESPN.
The Valparaiso men's basketball coach was one of the publication's 15 coaches under the "just missed" portion of their 40 under 40 list among head and assistant coaches. The list of 40 comprised of 22 head coaches and Lottich was one of five head coaches of the 15 that "just missed" the top 40.
ESPN's team of writers, which included Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello and John Gasaway narrowed a list of candidates from all 32 Division I conferences and ranked them "according to both achievements and potential." The list features "elite young coaches who could secure some of the top jobs in the sport in the coming years."
Lottich, 37, is guiding the Crusaders through a transition phase into the Missouri Valley Conference from the Horizon League. Valparaiso won five regular season titles and two Horizon tournaments over the final six seasons before joining the MVC for the 2017-18 season.
In his four years, Lottich is 73-60 overall and 36-36 in conference play, anchored by a 24-9, 14-4 Horizon League regular season title with Alec Peters named league player of the year.
The Crusaders made strides in their third Valley season, becoming the first team in MVC Tournament history to reach the championship after playing in Thursday's first round. Valpo lost to Bradley 80-66 after leading 48-42 with 14 minutes left.
Accomplishing the week the Crusaders had was years in the making. It proved Lottich and his coaching staff are recruiting to the Valley level, which is part of the challenge of competing at a higher level.
That week Javon Freeman-Liberty, who has since pulled his name from the NBA Draft and transferred to DePaul, was named first team All-MVC. He is the first Crusader to accomplish the feat since the transition. Freshman Donovan Clay was named to the all-freshmen team, giving the Crusaders a player named at that level in back-to-back years.
Clay, a 6-foot-7 swingman, and fellow freshmen Ben Krikke provide a bright future, building on last season's success. VU also added a 6-6 junior college recruit in Goodnews Kpegeol to fill Freeman-Liberty's vacated scholarship.
UPDATE: Valparaiso picks up commitment from Goodnews Kpegeol; Javon Freeman-Liberty commits to DePaul
ESPN's top 3 coaches include UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller topping the list, Xavier's Travis Steele and LSU's Will Wade — who was heard on a FBI wiretap discussing the recruitment of a player — respectively. Notables include Minnesota's Richard Pitino (sixth), Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih (22nd) and Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft (30th).
Two Valley coaches made the list. Missouri State's Dana Ford is 35th and Southern Illinois' Bryan Mullins is 40th. Former Northern Iowa guard Ali Farokhmanesh is 37th on the list as an assistant at Colorado State. Loyola assistant Drew Valentine was one of the coaches joining Lottich on the "just missed" portion of the list.
NCAA recognition
Six Crusaders teams were recognized by the NCAA for success in the classroom. The men's and women's cross country teams, men's and women's golf teams, women's tennis team and men's track and field team all earned NCAA Public Recognition awards for outstanding academic performance. Having six programs earn the honor is an MVC-best.
The award is given to teams that have an academic progress rate in the top 10% of teams in their respective sport. The APR tracks each athlete's eligibility, retention and graduation.
For several VU programs, it is becoming a common honor. Women's cross country was recognized for a ninth straight year. It's the sixth straight for women's golf and women's tennis, and the fifth for men's golf.
Baseball
A trio of seniors were named to MVC Scholar-Athlete teams. Jon Tieman and Steven Fitzsimmons were repeat winners on the first team. Easton Rhodehouse was named honorable mention.
Tieman and Bradley's Luke Shadid were the only players to be named to the first team for a third straight year. Fitzsimmons made it for a second straight year.
Men's tennis
Brandon Acona was named to the Summit League's All-Academic team for a third straight season. The senior plans to further his education at Notre Dame after graduating from Valpo with a 3.83 grade-point average studying computer science.
He is in the top-10 in four categories in program history, despite his senior season being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is seventh in singles wins (72), eighth in doubles wins (60), tied sixth in singles win percentage (.632) and fifth in doubles win percentage (.674).
