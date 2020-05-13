VALPARAISO NOTEBOOK: Matt Lottich misses out on ESPN's 40 under 40

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Lottich is a top-55 coach for his age group, according to ESPN.

The Valparaiso men's basketball coach was one of the publication's 15 coaches under the "just missed" portion of their 40 under 40 list among head and assistant coaches. The list of 40 comprised of 22 head coaches and Lottich was one of five head coaches of the 15 that "just missed" the top 40.

ESPN's team of writers, which included Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello and John Gasaway narrowed a list of candidates from all 32 Division I conferences and ranked them "according to both achievements and potential." The list features "elite young coaches who could secure some of the top jobs in the sport in the coming years."

Lottich, 37, is guiding the Crusaders through a transition phase into the Missouri Valley Conference from the Horizon League. Valparaiso won five regular season titles and two Horizon tournaments over the final six seasons before joining the MVC for the 2017-18 season.

In his four years, Lottich is 73-60 overall and 36-36 in conference play, anchored by a 24-9, 14-4 Horizon League regular season title with Alec Peters named league player of the year.