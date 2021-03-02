Valparaiso outlasts Chesterton thanks to unlikely hero

Flynn's back-to-back 3s sparked a 13-0 run by the Vikings, which included a three-point play from Cooper Jones and a four-point play from Rowland Sorrick. The senior guard only attempted one 3-pointer on the night, and it proved to be crucial one.

"I just shot my shot," Sorrick said. "I knew what I needed to do, and it was just exhilarating. The crowd was going crazy, and I just knew I needed to make the free throw to get one more (point)."

Valparaiso carried a 33-27 lead into the fourth quarter and every time it looked like the Vikings were going to pull away, Tyler Vanderwoude had an answer. The senior forward drained three 3-pointers in the final frame, each one making it a one possession game.

His last 3-pointer made it 43-42 in favor of Valparaiso with 1:27 left to play, but the Trojans (16-7) didn't score again.

Grayson had two chances to tie or win the game, but he missed a layup and the aforementioned last-second three in the closing moments.

Valparaiso will face Crown Point in the semifinals Friday.

"It feels amazing (to advance)," Mason Jones said. "We knew Travis wanted to take the last shot, and I thought we did a great job of coming over and helping and just knowing his plan. ... We didn't give him any easy points."