Valparaiso pushes past Chesterton, Carmel and Crown Point to qualify for state

DEMOTTE — Aidan Gutierrez gets to bring a few friends with him to the golf state championship this time.

The Valparaiso sophomore finished eighth last spring after qualifying as an individual. The Vikings will provide him some company this year after finishing third at Thursday’s Lake Central regional at Sand Pines.

“It’s awesome,” Gutierrez said. “I remember last year thinking ‘Next year, we’re bringing all the guys. Next year, we’re making it.’ We’ve had a lot of success this year and it’s all been leading up to this point.”

Valparaiso last qualified for state as a team when it won the regional at Battle Ground in Lafayette in 2013.

Gutierrez posted a 70 to lead Valparaiso, followed by Rob Politza’s 72. But those are the guys expected to shoot low. It was No. 5 Brady Hudson’s 82 that really secured the trip to state.

“That 82 was key,” coach Wayne Lichtenberger said. “They struggled today and I kept telling them ‘Keep going. It’s not over, yet.’ In the back of my mind, I was thinking ‘How are we going to pull this off?’ We did and credit to them. I didn’t hit a single shot, thank goodness.”

On May 28, Valparaiso was fifth in the Lafayette Jefferson Classic behind Guerin, Carmel, Westfield and Crown Point. All of those teams were in DeMotte Thursday.

“Based on that, we were thinking fourth place was going to be a good finish,” Lichtenberger said. “Golf Gods were smiling on us today. We’ll take it.”

Westfield won the team trophy with a 299 and was followed by Guerin Catholic’s 300. Only the top three teams move on.

Chesterton was fourth with 319 to edge perennial power Carmel, which had 320. Crown Point was right behind those two at 321.

The Trojans and Bulldogs did move individuals on, though. Chesterton’s Owen Pilarski shot a 73. Crown Point's Isaac Embry (76) and Ray Filter (77) will also play at Prairie View in Carmel on June 14 and 15.

Pilarski is Chesterton’s No. 3. The senior shot an 88 at Sandy Pines a year ago. Since then, he got a job at Briar Leaf in LaPorte and gained the ability to golf for free.

“Being on a course is always helpful. Playing more golf, I’m only going to get better,” Pilarski said.

The extra practice led to improvement with his irons and he’s more frequently hitting greens. He parred all but the fourth hole at the regional and picked up a birdie on nine.

“I wasn’t as good under pressure last year. I felt more confident under the pressure this year,” Pilarski said. “I knew (the irons) were a weakness in my game and had to improve.”

Guerin’s Jacob Modelski was the medalist with a 69.

