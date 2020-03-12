Valparaiso's basketball seasons over amid coronavirus concerns

Grace Hales couldn’t walk off the court without shooting free throws.

Moments after the Valparaiso senior was told her collegiate basketball career was over, Hales went back on the court and shot her 10 free throws. It’s the same way Hales has ended every practice for as long as she can remember.

College athletics was rocked on Thursday afternoon as cancellations piled up throughout the day. The topper: The NCAA announced all winter and spring championships, including the NCAA Tournament, would be canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

Hales was practicing with her teammates when word came down that the Missouri Valley Conference canceled its women’s basketball tournament in Moline, Ill.

“(Coach) Mary (Evans) brought us to half court and told us (the tournament was canceled) and there were a lot of emotions and there were some tears,” Hales said. “I end every practice with free throws and even though my season is over, I was still going to end it the same way I always do.”