Valparaiso's basketball seasons over amid coronavirus concerns

Grace Hales couldn’t walk off the court without shooting free throws.
Moments after the Valparaiso senior was told her collegiate basketball career was over, Hales went back on the court and shot her 10 free throws. It’s the same way Hales has ended every practice for as long as she can remember.
College athletics was rocked on Thursday afternoon as cancellations piled up throughout the day. The topper: The NCAA announced all winter and spring championships, including the NCAA Tournament, would be canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
Hales was practicing with her teammates when word came down that the Missouri Valley Conference canceled its women’s basketball tournament in Moline, Ill.
“(Coach) Mary (Evans) brought us to half court and told us (the tournament was canceled) and there were a lot of emotions and there were some tears,” Hales said. “I end every practice with free throws and even though my season is over, I was still going to end it the same way I always do.”
Both Valparaiso basketball programs had postseason aspirations as the women’s team was earmarked for a spot in the Women’s Basketball Invitational after clinching its first winning season in more than a decade. The men’s team had been extended an invite to the CollegeInsider.com tournament (CIT) and was planning on beginning preparations when the team returned from spring break on Friday.
“It’s disappointing, completely out of our control,” Valparaiso men's coach Matt Lottich said. “Everyone has their own opinions about what this thing is. The reality is, we don’t quite know.”
The Missouri Valley Conference canceled spring competitions until Mar. 30 early on Thursday afternoon. As the day unfolded, schools and conferences around the country began full-scale cancellations of their upcoming athletic calendars. The Valparaiso baseball and softball teams were both on the road for weekend games, but both turned around to return to campus.
“We’re in very unprecedented waters,” VU athletic director Mark LaBarbera said on Thursday afternoon. “Short of World War II when they canceled everything, I don’t think we’ve seen this since then.”
Teams that are currently in season will be allowed to continue practicing once they return to campus. But teams that are not in-season, including the football team, will have to push back any spring practices until April at the earliest.
“The first consideration is everyone’s safety and well-being,” LaBarbera said. “University officials have been meeting on a daily basis. We’ve been pulling together information and monitoring everything. We’re just trying to make thoughtful, careful decisions and make sure people stay safe.”
Indiana colleges, universities act to prevent coronavirus spread through online classes, suspended travel
The overwhelming feeling coming out of Valparaiso, and the collegiate sports world, on Thursday was disappointment.
“I told the players that I was sorry this is the way it has to be,” Evans said. “People much smarter than me are making decisions and we’re going to follow them. I just hate it for Grace and Maya (Meredith), who have played their last games. It does feel unfair, but obviously this is bigger than sports. It’s about the safety of millions of people.”