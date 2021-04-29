Valparaiso senior vaulting over the family tree

“You’ve got a comfortable level that’s different with a family member,” Marcus Jones said. “I think you can push a family member harder. There’s no boundaries there.”

The day before the sectional meet his sophomore year, Evans misplanted, fell and broke his back during practice. His father and grandfather were the only ones around.

“My whole summer was gone,” Evans said. “I just couldn’t let it end with a broken back and have that be it. I wanted to come back and continue doing it.”

It’s only the second injury Dan Jones has had in all his years coaching. Not knowing the severity, he and Marcus asked Evans to walk off the track.

“It was pretty scary,” Marcus Jones said. “There’s a level of trust that you have with a family member that you wouldn’t have with just any coach. I think it was easier as a coach to have someone like that happen to a family member, knowing who to contact and what to tell them and they were more comfo

rtable with what you were telling them then with a different person.”

He’s recovered well, winning a tri-meet with LaPorte at Lake Central with a jump of 12 feet. He’s actually jumped 12-6 at the Portage indoor meet last year just before the season was shut down.