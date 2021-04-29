Valparaiso senior vaulting over the family tree

VALPARAISO — Track is in Logan Evans’ blood.
The Valparaiso senior’s grandfather, Dan Jones, was a high jumper, long jumper and pole vaulter at Wheeler and Valparaiso in high school, then at Ball State in college. He’s been a volunteer coach for the Vikings on and off since 1969.
“We just have more to talk about and relate with because he did pole vault and I do pole vault,” Logan Evans said. “We just kind of understand each other better.”
The bloodlines don’t end there, though.
Evans’ father, Marcus Jones, was a sprinter and hurdler for the Vikings and then Purdue. He’s also a volunteer coach at Valparaiso. His name is engraved on the Valparaiso athletic MVP wall twice.
His mother, Colleen Jones, and his uncle, Dan, are also on that wall after stellar track careers.
“I was just surrounded by it. I wanted to do it, too,” Evans said. “Track comes naturally, running and all that.”
Evans is the only one of Dan Jones’ 16 grandchildren who ever picked up the pole vault.
“They didn’t want to deal with me, I guess,” Dan Jones said.
Dan Jones coached Marcus Jones, who now coaches Logan.
“You’ve got a comfortable level that’s different with a family member,” Marcus Jones said. “I think you can push a family member harder. There’s no boundaries there.”
The day before the sectional meet his sophomore year, Evans misplanted, fell and broke his back during practice. His father and grandfather were the only ones around.
“My whole summer was gone,” Evans said. “I just couldn’t let it end with a broken back and have that be it. I wanted to come back and continue doing it.”
It’s only the second injury Dan Jones has had in all his years coaching. Not knowing the severity, he and Marcus asked Evans to walk off the track.
“It was pretty scary,” Marcus Jones said. “There’s a level of trust that you have with a family member that you wouldn’t have with just any coach. I think it was easier as a coach to have someone like that happen to a family member, knowing who to contact and what to tell them and they were more comfo
rtable with what you were telling them then with a different person.”
He’s recovered well, winning a tri-meet with LaPorte at Lake Central with a jump of 12 feet. He’s actually jumped 12-6 at the Portage indoor meet last year just before the season was shut down.
“For him to come back from a broken back and get back and out there and do it, you’ve got to give him all the credit in the world,” Dan Jones said.
As for goals for his senior year, Evans has a simple outlook.
“I probably just don’t want to break my back, again. That’d be awesome,” he said.
As for Dan Jones, he’s considering hanging up the whistle after this season. The great grandchildren are still a few years away from donning the green jersey.
The 77 year old may have to hang around, though.
“I love track. It’s addictive,” Dan Jones said. “It’s not a team thing. It’s really about the kids. It’s really enjoyable.”