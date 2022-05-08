Valparaiso softball wins, baseball falls in MVC action

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo blanks Evansville: Easton Seub pitched a three-hitter and Ryan Milkowski hit a two-run homer to lead Valparaiso past visiting Evansville 10-0 in Missouri Valley Conference action on Sunday. Kate Beckemeyer and Regi Hecker also drove in two runs each for the Beacons (14-32, 5-22 MVC), who won the three-game series 2-1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo falls to Dallas Baptist: Alex Ryan tripled home a run and scored on Alex Thurston's double, but Valparaiso still fell 8-3 to visiting Dallas Baptist in Missouri Valley Conference play. Valpo is 14-28 overall, 3-12 in the conference.

PRO GOLF

Homa wins Wells Fargo: Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the PGA Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. Homa, who finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, won for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months. Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He moves to No. 6 in the Presidents Cup for the September matches at Quail Hollow.

Flesch rallies for Champions title: Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. David Toms had a two-shot lead on the back nine when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 13th and then a 6-footer for par on the 14th. Needing a birdie to force a playoff, Toms had a hybrid for his second shot on the par-5 18th and then chose to lay up. His wedge from 103 yards was 18 feet right of the flag and he missed for a par and a 70. Flesch finished at 11-under 205.

PRO BASKETBALL

Fever fall to Sparks: Liz Cambage had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Brittney Sykes added 17 points and had five steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 87-77. Destanni Henderson, the No. 20 overall selection in last month's draft, scored a season-high 19 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points and seven assists, NaLyssa Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds and Alanna Smith finished with 10 points.

