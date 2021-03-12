 Skip to main content
Valparaiso specialist Liam Shepherd commits to Ball State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valparaiso specialist Liam Shepherd commits to Ball State

Liam Shepherd, Ball State

Valparaiso's Liam Shepherd, right, knocks in a field goal during a 5A sectional semifinal. Shepherd gave a verbal commitment to Ball State on Friday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Liam Shepherd has dreamed of playing Division I football ever since he first started kicking a football.

Shepherd will now get that opportunity after the Valparaiso senior accepted a preferred walk-on position on Ball State’s football team beginning this fall.

Shepherd had previously committed to the University of Indianapolis, but decommitted to chase his dream at Ball State.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Shepherd said. “It’s been a dream of mine to play Division I football. I appreciate the recognition after all of the hard work. Now it’s time to work even harder.”

Antwan Davis goes from bouncing from home to home to helping Ball State win the MAC

Shepherd may not have a scholarship yet with the Cardinals, but his plan is to kick his way into one.

“For each spot you earn, there’s an opportunity to earn a scholarship,” Shepherd said. “If I can be the starting punter or the starter for kickoffs or for field goals, I can get a scholarship. It gives me more motivation to keep on going.”

Shepherd connected on 11-of-14 field goals for Valparaiso this season with a long of 45 yards. One of those makes was a clutch 37-yard field goal to beat Penn in Week 1.

He was also good on 30 of his 32 extra points. Shepherd punted 20 times for an average of 38.4 yards per punt and he downed four inside the 20.

Not only is the Valparaiso senior thrilled to be going to Ball State, Shepherd is also excited to be done with the entire recruiting process. Getting recruited as a kicker is difficult enough, but having limited exposure due to the COVID-19 pandemic made the process twice as difficult.

“It was really stressful because of the amount of work to do out there,” Shepherd said. “Twitter was really the main platform that coaches were on, so I would try to post stuff every day. Maybe about 10% of the coaches would talk to you and then maybe only 1% were interested. I’m really excited about how it all turned out.”

Shepherd is planning on reporting to Ball State in mid-June for summer camp before the 2021 season begins in earnest in the fall.

“I want to get there, make a good impression, and go after getting a starting spot immediately,” Shepherd said.

Ball State won its final games in a shortened season due to COVID-19, winning the Mid-American Conference and the Arizona Bowl. The Cardinals had strong Region representation with Peyton Krutz and Jackson Kurth, of Valparaiso; Antwan Davis, of St. John; and Justen Ramsey, a Merrillville grad. Zach Greiner, a 2009 Valparaiso High graduate, is a graduate assistant with the program.

