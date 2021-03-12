Valparaiso specialist Liam Shepherd commits to Ball State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was also good on 30 of his 32 extra points. Shepherd punted 20 times for an average of 38.4 yards per punt and he downed four inside the 20.

Not only is the Valparaiso senior thrilled to be going to Ball State, Shepherd is also excited to be done with the entire recruiting process. Getting recruited as a kicker is difficult enough, but having limited exposure due to the COVID-19 pandemic made the process twice as difficult.

“It was really stressful because of the amount of work to do out there,” Shepherd said. “Twitter was really the main platform that coaches were on, so I would try to post stuff every day. Maybe about 10% of the coaches would talk to you and then maybe only 1% were interested. I’m really excited about how it all turned out.”

Shepherd is planning on reporting to Ball State in mid-June for summer camp before the 2021 season begins in earnest in the fall.

“I want to get there, make a good impression, and go after getting a starting spot immediately,” Shepherd said.