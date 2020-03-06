Valparaiso survives and advances in Valley opener over Evansville

“I guess we made history tonight,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I thought we were nervous. I think that’s, in some ways, a little understandable. Playing in a big-time arena, the lights are different here. It’s hard to play in games where, in a lot of ways, you’re expected to win. They’re playing with really nothing to lose.”

Freeman-Liberty looked back to his normal self in the early going after missing two games due to mononucleosis. The sophomore filled up the box score in the first half, but struggled with his shot as the game went on.

Freeman-Liberty finished with a season-low eight points and took a hard fall late in the game when his legs went out from underneath him on a drive to the basket. He stayed down for several moments before limping to the sideline. He remained in the game after a timeout and said he felt fine after the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“My mentality was just don’t think about how tired I am,” Freeman-Liberty said. “Just keep fighting. That’s what I just basically did the whole game. Just kept fighting.”