Valparaiso survives and advances in Valley opener over Evansville

ST. LOUIS – John Kiser limped out of the Valparaiso locker room with his left foot in a walking boot. Mileek McMillan followed shortly thereafter with ice covering both knees. Finally, Javon Freeman-Liberty slowly walked out after playing 36 minutes in his return from mononucleosis.
The Crusaders certainly paid a physical price to be able to knock off Evansville 58-55 in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
Valparaiso will play second-seeded Loyola at 6 p.m. Friday.
Kiser threw down a late dunk and Donovan Clay blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Crusaders into the Arch Madness quarterfinals for the second straight year. The Purple Aces came into the game having gone winless in conference play this season.
“Evansville, they had nothing to lose and they have good players,” Kiser said. “They really brought it to us tonight. That’s what you have to do in these situations is just be able to survive and advance. Just being gritty. We knew three’s weren’t going down, so we just tried to get to the bucket more.”
The Crusaders (17-15) went 0 for 10 from the 3-point line and became the first team in Valley tournament history to go without making a 3-pointer. Valparaiso snapped a streak of 298 straight games with a made 3-pointer dating back to Nov. 18, 2011.
“I guess we made history tonight,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I thought we were nervous. I think that’s, in some ways, a little understandable. Playing in a big-time arena, the lights are different here. It’s hard to play in games where, in a lot of ways, you’re expected to win. They’re playing with really nothing to lose.”
Freeman-Liberty looked back to his normal self in the early going after missing two games due to mononucleosis. The sophomore filled up the box score in the first half, but struggled with his shot as the game went on.
Freeman-Liberty finished with a season-low eight points and took a hard fall late in the game when his legs went out from underneath him on a drive to the basket. He stayed down for several moments before limping to the sideline. He remained in the game after a timeout and said he felt fine after the game.
“My mentality was just don’t think about how tired I am,” Freeman-Liberty said. “Just keep fighting. That’s what I just basically did the whole game. Just kept fighting.”
That was Evansville’s approach as well. The Purple Aces (9-23) shook off an 11-point first half deficit to claw back and take a 40-39 lead with 11:38 left in the game. The teams traded the lead several times over the next six minutes with Valparaiso regaining the lead for good when Daniel Sackey hit two free throws with 5:56 remaining. Sackey added another basket moments later to push the lead to three points.
The sophomore finished with six points, four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes.
“We don’t win this game tonight without Daniel Sackey,” Lottich said. “Absolutely, 100% do not win this game. His integrity, his fight, his heart. That’s really the backbone of a lot of what we’re trying to build and do.”
Evansville cut the lead down to one point twice in the final minute, but the Crusaders came up with big plays to hold onto the advantage. Clay scored and added a free throw to push the lead to four points. Kiser added a dunk with 4.4 seconds left after the Purple Aces had knocked down three free throws to get within 56-55.
Evansville had a chance at sending the game to overtime, but Clay, reminiscent of his game-saving block at Illinois State, blocked Shamar Givance’s 3-pointer as time expired.
“I saw an opportunity because he kind of fell,” Clay said. “I thought I should block it just in case. You never know if it goes in or not. I saw an opportunity and I took it.”
Clay finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Ben Krikke added 10 points and five rebounds. Freeman-Liberty added eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Crusaders advance to take on Loyola in Friday’s quarterfinals. Valparaiso fell twice to Loyola this season, losing 66-63 in the conference opener on Dec. 30 at the Athletics-Recreation Center and then 70-68 in Chicago on Feb. 9.
“I don’t want to say it, but we’re kind of in Evansville’s situation,” Kiser said. “We don’t have anything to lose. We’re going to get rest and come into the game feeling confident.”