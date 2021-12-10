Valparaiso to host NIVC championship after sweep of UConn

MEN'S SOCCER

Notre Dame loses in NCAA Final Four: Extra time wasn't enough to decided who would play for a NCAA championship, and it was Clemson edging the Irish in penalty kicks, 1-1 (5-4). Senior Jack Lynn converted a penalty in the 25th minute to even the game. In the fourth round of penalties, Philip Quinton's shot was saved, setting up the game-winner in the fifth round.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Irish to miss playmakers: Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton, two junior star players for No. 5 Notre Dame, announced Friday they will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 9 Oklahoma State so they can instead prepare for the 2022 NFL draft.