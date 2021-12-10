 Skip to main content
Valparaiso to host NIVC championship after sweep of UConn
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valparaiso advances to NIVC title: A straight sweep of UConn didn't come easy for Valparaiso on Friday. The Beacons will host the NIVC championship at 7 p.m. Sunday against UNLV after a 28-26, 27-25, 26-24 sweep of the Huskies at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly is 11 digs away from the NCAA record after registering 14. Peyton McCarthy and Maddy Boyer each had a team-high 12 kills. Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson had 18 assists.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Portage Pop Warner wins title: The Portage Indians won the Pop Warner Jr Pee Wee National Championship 36-12 on Friday over the Westchase Colts (Florida). Portage advanced to the title game with a 40--6 win over the Far West Snakes (Arizona) in Tuesday's semifinal. Other local teams in competition included the Portage 10-under team, which lost 21-19 to Coastal Cowboys (North Carolina) in a Division 2 consolation. The Munster Colts 12-under team won their Division 2 consolation 21-0 over the Colorado Springs Vikings. 

MEN'S SOCCER

Notre Dame loses in NCAA Final Four: Extra time wasn't enough to decided who would play for a NCAA championship, and it was Clemson edging the Irish in penalty kicks, 1-1 (5-4). Senior Jack Lynn converted a penalty in the 25th minute to even the game. In the fourth round of penalties, Philip Quinton's shot was saved, setting up the game-winner in the fifth round.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Irish to miss playmakers: Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton, two junior star players for No. 5 Notre Dame, announced Friday they will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 9 Oklahoma State so they can instead prepare for the 2022 NFL draft.

Harbaugh named Coach of the Year: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He received 22 of 53 first-place votes and 103 points from a panel of AP Top 25 voters to finish ahead of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, who had 16 first-place votes and 88 points. Baylor's Dave Aranda was third and Michigan State's Mel Tucker was fourth. Georgia's Kirby Smart was fifth with a first-place vote and Utah State's Blake Anderson was sixth, receiving three first-place votes.

