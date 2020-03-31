Valparaiso University's Brittany Anderson and Morgan Matalin have seen it all

Brittany Anderson’s first thought was of Morgan Matalin.

Moments after Valparaiso softball coach Kate Stake announced to the team that their season was likely to be cancelled due to COVID-19, Anderson didn’t think of how the shocking news would impact her own life. Her mind went straight to that of her oldest teammate and dearest friend.

The two Region products have been playing softball together since 2009, first with the Crown Point Bulldogs travel team, then with the Beverly Bandits, and now with Valparaiso University. Years of long bus trips, hotel parties and dugout antics were suddenly ended without warning.

“It was really disheartening,” Anderson said. “I knew that our time together would be over sooner than later, but not that abrupt. That’s immediately where my mind went. To all those memories. Then I thought of all the other seniors, but it was Morgan first and foremost. I thought of our time together.”

Anderson, who also plays volleyball at Valparaiso, played high school softball at Bishop Noll and Matalin played at Crown Point, but during the summer, the pair were inseparable. An early fight in middle school between the two threatened that friendship, but eventually provided the foundation for what has become a lifelong bond.