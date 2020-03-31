You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso University's Brittany Anderson and Morgan Matalin have seen it all
College softball

Valparaiso University's Brittany Anderson and Morgan Matalin have seen it all

  • Updated

Brittany Anderson’s first thought was of Morgan Matalin.

Moments after Valparaiso softball coach Kate Stake announced to the team that their season was likely to be cancelled due to COVID-19, Anderson didn’t think of how the shocking news would impact her own life. Her mind went straight to that of her oldest teammate and dearest friend.

The two Region products have been playing softball together since 2009, first with the Crown Point Bulldogs travel team, then with the Beverly Bandits, and now with Valparaiso University. Years of long bus trips, hotel parties and dugout antics were suddenly ended without warning.

“It was really disheartening,” Anderson said. “I knew that our time together would be over sooner than later, but not that abrupt. That’s immediately where my mind went. To all those memories. Then I thought of all the other seniors, but it was Morgan first and foremost. I thought of our time together.”

Anderson, who also plays volleyball at Valparaiso, played high school softball at Bishop Noll and Matalin played at Crown Point, but during the summer, the pair were inseparable. An early fight in middle school between the two threatened that friendship, but eventually provided the foundation for what has become a lifelong bond.

“We were playing 11U softball together and we had our first and only fight,” Anderson said. “We were facing a tough pitcher and I joked to her that she was going to strikeout. I was trying to put a fire under her. Well, she struck out. Then she said the same thing to me, and I struck out. We were both so mad at each other. We feuded for the next half hour, but by the end of the game, we were fine. It’s the only time we’ve been mad at each other.”

Matalin is a year older than Anderson and arrived at Valparaiso in the fall of 2016 and made an immediate impact, starting 30 games as a freshman. The season was highlighted by a walk-off home run to beat Wright State on senior day.

“Morgan was my first recruit and when she got here, she was a kid with a plan,” Stake said. “She got here, she performed on the field, in the classroom and got an internship that turned into a job offer. She has set herself on a path, then walked that path, and she’s done it as successfully as any student athlete I’ve ever coached.”

Matalin is an actuarial science major and she already has a job offer, which has lessened the pain of having her final season in uniform cut short. It won’t be the game of softball that Matalin misses. She has many memories associated with the game.

“I felt bad for other seniors, people who really breathed and died softball,” Matalin said. “I play softball because of the people I meet. Hitting a ball with a bat was never my No. 1 passion. It was everything else that went with it.”

That generally meant cutting up with Anderson all over the place. The pair were known for their ability to create a song and a music video out of any situation, particularly when it came to breakfast food offerings at team hotels. Every situation provided another opportunity to make people laugh and enjoy life.

“They were the gasoline on each other’s fire,” Stake said. “They were just really fun to be around. My favorite was going to volleyball matches to watch Brittany play, but I’d spend most of my time watching Morgan cheer her on from the student section. Those two are competitors, but they bring levity to what can be a stressful season.”

While the topic of COVID-19 was on the minds of many on March 8, there was never a thought that it would hijack the season and potentially end careers days later. The Crusaders played their final game of a week-long summer trip in Florida and they went to extra innings against old Horizon League foe Cleveland State. Matalin, batting last in the order, blasted a two-run walk-off home run to center field in what would prove to be her final act as a softball player.

“Just an awesome moment,” Anderson said. “Everyone has always looked as Morgan as that smaller, right-hand hitter. She always joked about herself, calling herself ‘Average Mo.’ Being her teammate for 11 years, she’s anything but average. Her last at-bat really proved that. There were so many symbolic meanings.”

News came down from the NCAA on Monday that senior athletes could be granted another year of eligibility, but Matalin appears content with one career coming to an end and another beginning. Instead of cheering on Anderson at only volleyball matches next year, she’ll be in the front row watching the softball team as well.

“Softball is a big part of our friendship, but definitely not the only part,” Matalin said. “It’s weird that we won’t ever play together again. We’ve traveled the world together; our families have been there for it. We just tried to keep it light for everyone and bring a fun aspect to the teams we played for. I’ll miss that.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

