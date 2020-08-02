Valparaiso volleyball coach Carin Avery uses athletics platform amid uncertainty

As uncertainty swirls around collegiate athletics and social conversations permeate the national landscape, Valparaiso volleyball coach Carin Avery has never lost sight of her platform.
Avery, along with the nine other Missouri Valley Conference volleyball coaches, are putting forth a $1,000 donation as part of the 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association Diversity Awards program. The program provides opportunities for young ethnic minority volleyball coaches to attend the annual AVCA Convention.
“In light of everything that is happening in our society, this is a great idea and it really is a long time coming,” Avery said.
Avery and her husband Mike have two children, including Kasongo (K.J.), who they adopted from Africa. Mike helped establish the #oneValpo initiative while he served as the Valparaiso men’s soccer coach, a pledge that individuals will promise to show respect for all others regardless of beliefs or backgrounds. With the men’s soccer program now discontinued, Avery has looked for different ways to carry on the ideas on inclusion and working with the AVCA fits into that ideal.
“Having a child of another race, this (partnership) is doubly exciting for me,” Avery said. “I’m hoping these little things we’re doing will make a big impact for him in his life.”
Avery will continue to uphold the #oneValpo ideals, but maybe not in direct name. She’s eager to meet with her team in person in the fall to begin discussing new avenues where the program can make an impact.
“We’ve talked about it a bit and I kind of feel like #oneValpo was Mike’s baby,” Avery said. “There are some things I would like to carry through with my team and it’s something that we’re going to work on together.”
The volleyball season will start in mid-September after the announcement earlier this week from the Missouri Valley Conference that league members will only participate in conference games. Prior to the announcement, Valparaiso was rearranging its schedule after some planned tournaments on the east coast fell through. Through it all, Avery has kept her head focused on what is directly in front of her, her team and her family.
“I’ve always been someone that can roll with the punches,” Avery said. “In one way, I’m more prepared for this season than I’ve ever been. I had a runway behind me and in front of me. Seeing what happened in the spring to those athletes, it gave us a little more room to navigate. I’ve had much more time to myself to get better at things. I dove into the mental game and I’m excited to use that. I actually feel like I’m much better prepared for this weird season.”
Valparaiso’s volleyball players were originally supposed to report to campus early next week. Instead they’ll arrive alongside the rest of the student body and will begin practice on Aug. 17, the same day Valparaiso begins the 2020-21 academic year.
“It’s going to be very different,” Avery said. “We have a lot of different rules in place. We’ll have masks on. They don’t want people to get together away from campus. The whole building a culture thing will be very different.”
