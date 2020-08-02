Valparaiso volleyball coach Carin Avery uses athletics platform amid uncertainty

“We’ve talked about it a bit and I kind of feel like #oneValpo was Mike’s baby,” Avery said. “There are some things I would like to carry through with my team and it’s something that we’re going to work on together.”

The volleyball season will start in mid-September after the announcement earlier this week from the Missouri Valley Conference that league members will only participate in conference games. Prior to the announcement, Valparaiso was rearranging its schedule after some planned tournaments on the east coast fell through. Through it all, Avery has kept her head focused on what is directly in front of her, her team and her family.

“I’ve always been someone that can roll with the punches,” Avery said. “In one way, I’m more prepared for this season than I’ve ever been. I had a runway behind me and in front of me. Seeing what happened in the spring to those athletes, it gave us a little more room to navigate. I’ve had much more time to myself to get better at things. I dove into the mental game and I’m excited to use that. I actually feel like I’m much better prepared for this weird season.”