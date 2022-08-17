Valparaiso volleyball picked fifth in MVC

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo picked fifth: The Missouri Valley Conference released its preseason poll on Wednesday and Valparaiso found itself picked to finish fifth. The Beacons earned one first place vote as well. In each of the past five seasons, Valparaiso has outperformed their position in the preseason poll. The Beacons finished last season 26-10 with a 12-6 record in MVC play, good enough for third place — their highest finish since joining the conference.

PRO BASEBALL

Girardi to join Marquee: Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend's series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month's series at Miami. "Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group. The 57-year-old Girardi was the manager in Philadelphia before he was fired in June. He had a 132-141 record over three years with the Phillies.

— Associated Press

PRO HOCKEY

Hawks sign Johnson: The young Blackhawks added a veteran presence to their locker room on Wednesday — and a winning veteran at that. Chicago announced on Wednesday the signing of Jack Johnson to a one-year deal worth $950,000. Johnson was on last season's Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche. The 35-year old defenseman one goal and eight assists last year. He also skated in 13 of the Avs' playoff contests.

PRO TENNIS

Venus gets wild card to US Open: The USTA announced Venus Williams will return to the US Open in 2022 as she was granted a wild card to be in the field. The two-time US Open champ missed last year's event. This will be Williams' 23rd appearance in the US Open. The tournament is set to get underway Aug. 29.