Valparaiso volleyball pushes win streak to five

Aphibarnrat leads in England: Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand took the outright lead at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, as a slew of Ryder Cup hopefuls moved into contention after the second round of the flagship event on the European Tour. Aphibarnrat, who started the day in a tie for the lead, shot 4-under 68 to be 12 under overall. That's one stroke clear of Laurie Canter (66) and Francesco Laporta (65), and two ahead of Adam Scott (69). Behind them, the Ryder Cup qualification picture is no closer to being cleared up. Justin Rose needs a win this week at the tour's headquarters at Wentworth to qualify automatically for the Ryder Cup and the Englishman shot 68 to follow up an opening 67, leaving him tied for fifth place and three shots off the lead along with Billy Horschel (65) and Jamie Donaldson (66).