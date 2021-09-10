Valparaiso volleyball pushes win streak to five

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo wins fifth straight: Gretchen Kuklan had 12 kills as Valparaiso extended its longest winning streak in three years to five matches with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Youngstown State Friday in the Blue & Gold Invitational hosted by Toledo. Rylee Cookerly had a career-best 30 digs for Valpo (6-1), which plays Toledo and South Dakota State on Saturday. Victoria Bulmahn had 20 assists for the Beacons and Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson added 13.
SOCCER
Pelé remains in intensive care after surgery: Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé remained in intensive care on Friday as he recovered from surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was recovering "in a satisfactory manner," though still in intensive care. The hospital also said Pelé is "awake, actively talking and keeing his vital signs in normality." The three-time World Cup champion also said on his Instagram that "each day I feel a little better."
PRO GOLF
Three share Champions lead: Paul Goydos, Doug Barron and Marco Dawson each shot 5-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Wes Short Jr., Steve Flesch and Cliff Kresge were a stroke back on Norwood Hills' West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. John Daly opened with a 68.
Aphibarnrat leads in England: Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand took the outright lead at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, as a slew of Ryder Cup hopefuls moved into contention after the second round of the flagship event on the European Tour. Aphibarnrat, who started the day in a tie for the lead, shot 4-under 68 to be 12 under overall. That's one stroke clear of Laurie Canter (66) and Francesco Laporta (65), and two ahead of Adam Scott (69). Behind them, the Ryder Cup qualification picture is no closer to being cleared up. Justin Rose needs a win this week at the tour's headquarters at Wentworth to qualify automatically for the Ryder Cup and the Englishman shot 68 to follow up an opening 67, leaving him tied for fifth place and three shots off the lead along with Billy Horschel (65) and Jamie Donaldson (66).
PRO BASKETBALL
Raptors OK'd to play in Toronto: The Toronto Raptors have gotten approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season, a team spokesman said. Toronto played last season in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not clear whether the team will be allowed to have full attendance at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto's last game in its home arena was Feb. 28, 2020.