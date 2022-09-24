Valparaiso wins PFL opener on homecoming

Valpo wins PFL opener: Valparaiso hosted San Diego to open its Pioneer Football League schedule on Saturday. Despite a late scare, the Beacons held on to win, 28-21. San Diego jumped out to a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter. Valparaiso responded, however, with two touchdown drives of their own, but trailed 14-13 due to a failed two-point conversion attempt. The second half appeared all Beacons as they scored early in the third and again on a 44-yard completion to start to fourth. With 2:56 left, the Beacons looked to seal the deal by forcing a turnover on downs. Instead, Valparaiso committed a false start and then fumbled the ball while trying to run out the clock. San Diego scored on the subsequent play to get within a touchdown with 1:49 remaining. The Beacons recovered the ensuing onside kick, though, to ice the game.
Sky continue to star: The FIBA Women's World Cup continued and members of the Chicago Sky continued to feature prominently. Kahleah Copper scored six points, adding four rebounds and two assists as the United States beat China 77-63. Li Yueru tallied four points, six rebounds and two steals in the game. The Belgian team, with two Sky players — Emma Meesseman and Julie Allemand — squeaked past Puerto Rico, 68-65. Meesseman scored six points, grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded a team-high 11 assists. Allemand recorded nine points, six assists and five rebounds in the winning effort.