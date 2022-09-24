Valparaiso wins PFL opener on homecoming

Valpo wins PFL opener: Valparaiso hosted San Diego to open its Pioneer Football League schedule on Saturday. Despite a late scare, the Beacons held on to win, 28-21. San Diego jumped out to a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter. Valparaiso responded, however, with two touchdown drives of their own, but trailed 14-13 due to a failed two-point conversion attempt. The second half appeared all Beacons as they scored early in the third and again on a 44-yard completion to start to fourth. With 2:56 left, the Beacons looked to seal the deal by forcing a turnover on downs. Instead, Valparaiso committed a false start and then fumbled the ball while trying to run out the clock. San Diego scored on the subsequent play to get within a touchdown with 1:49 remaining. The Beacons recovered the ensuing onside kick, though, to ice the game.