Valparaiso women's basketball adds in-state recruit

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo adds in-state recruit: North Harrison All-Stater Ali Saunders has signed a national letter of intent with Valparaiso, Beacons coach Mary Evans announced Thursday. Saunders is the state's 11th-ranked senior prospect according to Prep Girls Hoops Indiana. She has passed the 1,000-point mark for her career and has 335 assists over the past three seasons.
PRO FOOTBALL
OBJ signs with Rams: When the Los Angeles Rams learned they had a chance to land Odell Beckham Jr., their veterans assembled in the locker room Thursday morning. Jalen Ramsey made a call, and the Rams took turns recruiting the veteran receiver to their West Coast home. “Felt like college, huh?” receiver Robert Woods said with a grin. The Rams clearly sold themselves and their Super Bowl vision quite well to the mercurial receiver. Beckham agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles, choosing this burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations. The Browns released the disgruntled Beckham on Monday, midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.
PRO GOLF
Darkness halts first round of Houston Open: Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play. Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day. Leishman closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th. List holed out from 180 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th. Jason Dufner opened with a 66.
PRO TENNIS
Badosa upsets Sabalenka: Paula Badosa started off slowly but won 10 games in a row to upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday in their opening match at the WTA Finals. Sabalenka, the world´s No. 2 ranked player, dominated early in the match to take a 4-2 lead, but Badosa recovered and won four games in a row to win the first set and then controlled the second with three breaks. Sabalenka, who won titles in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this season, is the first seed in Mexico because world No. 1-ranked Ash Barty of Australia decided not to defend her WTA Finals title due to continuing COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions.