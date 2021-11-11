Valparaiso women's basketball adds in-state recruit

Valpo adds in-state recruit: North Harrison All-Stater Ali Saunders has signed a national letter of intent with Valparaiso, Beacons coach Mary Evans announced Thursday. Saunders is the state's 11th-ranked senior prospect according to Prep Girls Hoops Indiana. She has passed the 1,000-point mark for her career and has 335 assists over the past three seasons.

OBJ signs with Rams: When the Los Angeles Rams learned they had a chance to land Odell Beckham Jr., their veterans assembled in the locker room Thursday morning. Jalen Ramsey made a call, and the Rams took turns recruiting the veteran receiver to their West Coast home. “Felt like college, huh?” receiver Robert Woods said with a grin. The Rams clearly sold themselves and their Super Bowl vision quite well to the mercurial receiver. Beckham agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles, choosing this burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations. The Browns released the disgruntled Beckham on Monday, midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.