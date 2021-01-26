Valparaiso's 1-3-1 defense shuts down LaPorte

Bukata, who does strong work on the boards for a 5-foot-7 underclassman, teamed with Oelling for the play of the night for the Vikings, winners of eight of their past nine. During LaPorte’s comeback, Bukata beat the full-court pressure with an on-the-money three-quarters court pass to Oelling for an easy bucket.

A 5-11 senior who made a pair of 3-pointers and was tough to stop down low, Oelling explained the non-verbal communication between her and Bukata that makes the long pass such an effective one.

“She and I kind of just look at each other and we know if the girls are up the court or not,” Oelling said. “If they’re not, she’ll just chuck it and I’ll track it down.”

The pressure Valpo applied out of its 1-3-1 zone didn’t leave any room for easy opportunities.

“We work on it a lot. Conditioning-wise it’s really tough, especially this season because of COVID,” Wilson said. “We had a couple of shutdowns at the beginning of the season and the kids were not in shape. They do have to cover a lot of ground and be so aggressive. So we have to work a lot on it, and by this time of year this is when you kind of start to get your stride with it. And we’ve been able to get consistent with practices. It’s been a process getting to here.”