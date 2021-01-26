Valparaiso's 1-3-1 defense shuts down LaPorte

VALPARAISO — One plus three plus one equals five, so the Valparaiso girls basketball team was not in fact competing with seven players on the floor.
It’s just that the Vikings trapped so well out of their 1-3-1 zone defense Tuesday night at home that it created the illusion of playing with a numbers advantage.
Valpo forced 17 first-half turnovers on its way to a 52-39 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over a LaPorte squad that had won four in a row and 6 of 7 heading into the game.
“They’ve always been really good at trapping. Since I’ve been here, that’s been their thing, 1-3-1, trapping defense,” LaPorte senior Ryin Ott said. “We worked on it a lot in practice, worked on plays to beat it, but I guess maybe we weren’t ready for it mentally.”
Valpo (13-5, 3-3) made it difficult for LaPorte (10-9, 4-3) to hang onto the ball long enough to get it into Ott’s hands. Once delivered the basketball, Ott knew what to do with it.
Smoothly and relentlessly weaving her way into the lane for layups and tear-drop shots, Ott did her best to try to keep the Slicers in the game.
Ott spared LaPorte from having to a see a “0” on the scoreboard by hitting a buzzer-beater at the end of a first quarter to cut the Vikings’ lead to 14-2.
Ott remained the only player from the visiting side to score a first-half point. Despite nine second-quarter points from Ott, the Slicers trailed 28-11 at the half.
She finished with a game-high 22 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, when the Slicers outscored the hosts by five points. Lauren Pollock scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter as LaPorte heated up.
The comeback effort stalled when Valpo did an efficient job of killing the clock.
On a night Kiana Oelling led the Vikings with 20 points and Amelia Benjamin added 15 points, two coming on a shot she took after switching the ball from her right to left hand in the middle of the attempt, much of the offense started at the other end.
Junior Bolanle Ayangade’s scoring total (six points) doesn’t even hint at her positive influence on the outcome. Playing at the top of the 1-3-1, she constantly harassed opposing ballhandlers into mistakes, many of them resulting in steals for her teammates. Sophomore Kristin Bukata (seven points), who opened the game with a crossover dribble that socially distanced her defender and followed it with a nothing-but-net floater, also had an exceptional defensive night.
Ayangade and Bukata never remove their masks, so they also defend well against COVID-19.
They both are the daughters of doctors, and that was the deal, according to Valpo coach Candy Wilson: They could play as long as they stayed masked.
Bukata, who does strong work on the boards for a 5-foot-7 underclassman, teamed with Oelling for the play of the night for the Vikings, winners of eight of their past nine. During LaPorte’s comeback, Bukata beat the full-court pressure with an on-the-money three-quarters court pass to Oelling for an easy bucket.
A 5-11 senior who made a pair of 3-pointers and was tough to stop down low, Oelling explained the non-verbal communication between her and Bukata that makes the long pass such an effective one.
“She and I kind of just look at each other and we know if the girls are up the court or not,” Oelling said. “If they’re not, she’ll just chuck it and I’ll track it down.”
The pressure Valpo applied out of its 1-3-1 zone didn’t leave any room for easy opportunities.
“We work on it a lot. Conditioning-wise it’s really tough, especially this season because of COVID,” Wilson said. “We had a couple of shutdowns at the beginning of the season and the kids were not in shape. They do have to cover a lot of ground and be so aggressive. So we have to work a lot on it, and by this time of year this is when you kind of start to get your stride with it. And we’ve been able to get consistent with practices. It’s been a process getting to here.”
Oelling called working on the trap in practice, “fun, but really tiring. When the trap is hard, it’s a lot better for us.”
Added Wilson: “Sometimes teams break it down and you have to go to something else.”
On this night, thanks largely to the trap, the Vikings took a 14-0 lead, led by 18 points after three quarters, and never let LaPorte within single digits.