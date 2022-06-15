Valparaiso's Aidan Gutierrez rallies to force playoff, win state

Coming into Wednesday's final round at the IHSAA boys golf state finals, Valparaiso's Aidan Gutierrez was 3-over par and four shots out of the lead.

Needing to shoot low to challenge to leaders, Gutierrez did just that. The sophomore shot a 5-under 67 to force a playoff with Ryan Ford of Indianapolis Cathedral.

A single playoff hole became two. And then two became three. But after the third playoff hole and the 21st hole of the day, Gutierrez edged out Ford to capture the state title at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Gutierrez and Ford finished regulation at 2-under 142.

Gutierrez posted just one bogey on Wednesday as opposed to the six he had in a tough opening round on Tuesday. That, paired with his six birdies — including four in a five-hole stretch — helped Gutierrez climb back into a tie for first place.

The state title makes Gutierrez the second Vikings golfer to win and the first since Gary Krueger did it in 1979. The last champ from Northwest Indiana before Gutierrez was Michigan City's Anthony Novak.

Valparaiso held steady in the team standings, finishing seventh at 633, 31 shots back of champ Guerin Catholic.

Rob Politza contributed an 80 to finish at 160. Colin Danzi, who shot 81, also finished at 180. Jacob Gaghan had an 84 to complete the second-round scoring for the Vikings and Liam Utesch shot an 85.

For Crown Point, Isaac Embry closed with a 73 and tied for 21st at 153 while Ray Filter tied for 41st at 159.

Owen Pilarski shot a two-day score of 173, finishing in a tie for 80th.

